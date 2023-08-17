In Tiel, parking meters are stolen and demolished, much to the annoyance of the municipality.

It’s not easy for the traditional mafioso either. The hard-working, hard-fighting and movie-glorified outlaws who “Forget About it!!!” like no other. can say. Nowadays almost everything is going digital, so the traditional way of stealing pecunia (appropriating money that doesn’t belong to you) is getting more and more difficult. And it wasn’t easy.

So what should you do if you, as a long-time Cosa Nostra employee, have not yet made the leap into the digital age? Well, those people seem to be making their move in Tiel. In this case it concerns parking machines that are stolen and/or destroyed. The counter is already at six pieces.

Parking meters in Tiel are expensive

The big problem is that there is more to lose for the municipality than the offender in question can gain. The parking meters can hold a maximum of 200 euros. It will take the subject in question a lot of effort to take care of that money. You don’t get it out easily.

The big disadvantage for the municipality of Tiel is that it costs them a lot of money. You cannot sell parking meters to just anyone. We rarely come across them on Marktplaats. In many cases you are dealing with municipalities (duh!), who see this kind of thing as an ‘investment’. You can earn money by making hardworking citizens pay for the fact that they have to get rid of their car. So the municipality of Tiel loses about 10,000 euros per parking meter.

In total, six parking meters have been ‘tackled hard’. Four have been completely removed from their place. Of those four, three have been recovered, albeit badly damaged. The other pole is still missing. Next, there are two more posts smashed in place.

What happened?

The municipality is currently working with the police to uncover the truth. A lot of force has to be used to get those poles out of their place, so someone must have noticed that.

Stealing parking meters was a source of income for less successful criminals, something you could see in the documentary about Donnie Brasco, who in no time climbs higher up the ladder than ‘Lefty’ who takes him into the family. This person must – as you can guess – save himself by stealing and destroying parking meters. So behind this heartless theft and destruction is another heartbreaking story.

Let’s make 2 more observations

Firstly: are there seriously still vending machines in the Netherlands where you can throw coins?

Second: we all know that a sturdy Audi RS or a fast Stelvio is ideal for a ram raid. But what do you take to a parking meter heist?

If you know, you can say it

Through: Broadcasting Gelderland

Image credit: Columbia/TriStar

This article Parking meters in Tiel stolen and demolished appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Parking #meters #Tiel #stolen #demolished