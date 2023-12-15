Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Parking on private property can be expensive in Austria. In Vienna, a company apparently wants to profit from the special legal situation.

Vienna – A special law in Austria makes illegal parking a cost trap in some places. Even a short stop or U-turn on private property can cost three or even four-digit sums. This is the case if the owner of the property files a so-called possession action. In Vienna, the company “D22 Construction” now wants to profit from the legal situation in Austria, according to a media report. This comes from research by the Austrian portal Today.at out.

Disturbance of property lawsuit: Illegal parking in Austria can be expensive

According to Austrian law, anyone who parks their car on private property, knowing full well that it is someone else's property, is encroaching on someone else's property rights. According to the Chamber of Commerce, “parking a vehicle for a very short time in a private parking space” is sufficient. A clearly visible sign indicating that parking is prohibited on private property is a prerequisite.

Holidaymakers in Carinthia recently paid around 1,067.47 euros for a short stop on private property to unload their skis. A simple U-turn maneuver on private property recently cost a German driver in Kitzbühel, Austria, 345 euros.

The property interference lawsuit becomes a scam: This is how the parking rip-offs in Vienna operate

The company “D22 Construction” has research from Today.at According to him, he rented a private property at Pragerstrasse 94-98 in Vienna-Floridsdorf. And monitors this using a camera in a silver Hyundai without a license plate that is parked there. Anyone who stops or turns in front of the property usually receives a large bill shortly afterwards. If this is not paid, there is a risk of a property interference lawsuit. A sign at the entrance reads: “Private parking spaces for rent. Rental and viewing only after written agreement.”

The portal had already reported on this practice at the end of November; at that time, a dashcam in a blue Smart device had apparently taken over the monitoring. Private property on Franz-Eduard-Matras-Gasse and a gravel parking lot on Breitenleer Straße 50 in Vienna are also said to have been affected. However, the blue Smart was on public property, which makes surveillance using a dashcam inadmissible according to the data protection authority, the report says. However, the silver Hyundai is now parked on private property on Pragerstrasse, as photos show.

Parking lot rip-off in Vienna: What to do if you receive a bill?

Experts say that anyone who did not drive on private property should not have to pay a fine. “Stopping (10 minutes) in front of an entrance is even permitted if the driver remains in the vehicle,” said ÖAMTC lawyer Nikolaus Authried Today.at with this. The situation is different if the private property was actually driven on. “If the disturbance of possession has actually taken place and is reproachable, in order to avoid a lawsuit for disturbance of possession, a legally valid cease and desist declaration must be submitted,” advises the lawyer Franz Szyszkowitz from BLS Rechtsanwälte.

“However, you should avoid promising to cover flat-rate expenses – which is often included in the cease-and-desist declaration,” the lawyer told the Kreditschutzverband 1870. Payment of damages cannot be completely avoided due to the illegal behavior, “although there are many Arguments against the desired amount,” says Szyszkowitz, referring to a recent ruling by the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Law Matters (35 R 126/21). This “considered a maximum of 53.28 euros to be a reasonable cost for a legal letter in a comparable case.”