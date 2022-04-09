Sharjah Municipality presented an initiative for elderly citizens that allows them to use public parking spaces in all areas of Sharjah for free, and the Municipality announced two ways to obtain a free subscription to public parking, the first by submitting a request through the municipality’s website, and the second by visiting the Public Parking Department building in the Industrial Area Fifth.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Parking #free #category #Sharjah
Leave a Reply