boutside is too expensive. The high financing interest rates, expensive building materials and far too extensive building regulations are to blame. The construction of new apartments has fallen dramatically. The government felt compelled to call a crisis summit with the housing industry last Monday. The results were modest: more funding, fewer energy requirements. What wasn’t mentioned: the annoyance with the nonsensical parking regulations.

Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

These regulations prescribe a certain number of parking spaces for new apartments and houses – including single-family homes – usually one to two per residential unit. This is written down in state building regulations and municipal parking regulations. In densely built-up cities, these requirements can only be met by building underground car parks, and they are really expensive. It is not unusual to pay up to 30,000 euros for a parking space. “This drives up the price of new apartments with underground parking by an average of ten percent; for existing apartments it is even between 23 and sometimes almost 50 percent,” says Philipp Deschermeier, real estate economist at the German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne. He and two colleagues from the institute have just written a comprehensive study on parking spaces in residential construction. The parking spaces are often not needed to the extent required. Especially in the inner city areas of large cities, there is often only one car for every two apartments. A reform could significantly reduce construction costs.

The basic idea comes from 1939

“The parking space requirements are completely out of date,” criticizes Deschermeier. “The specifications are not sufficiently tailored to needs and tend to create too much parking space. They do not take enough into account the existing connection to local public transport or the short distance to the nearest supermarket. And they make the car more attractive, even where the municipalities actually want to ban them, namely in the congested inner cities.” Extensive mandatory parking spaces for asylum seekers and nursing homes are just particularly absurd examples of mismanagement.

The basic idea dates back to 1939, when the Reich Garage Regulations came into force. It was intended to create parking space for the increasing traffic, which was not available enough in the narrow streets. Today car ownership continues to rise, but this is increasingly undesirable, for reasons of climate protection, but also because parking spaces take up scarce, expensive land and seal areas. Regulations that create even more parking spaces no longer fit the times. The old regulations also make short journeys by car attractive; after all, the walk to the underground car park is shorter and drier than the walk to the subway station, which is five minutes away. Especially if there is a free supermarket or company parking space available at the destination.

The Research Society for Roads and Transport (FGSV), which recommends guidelines for the size of parking spaces, caused a stir in this context. The researchers recommend that the areas for this will have to be larger in the future because cars have also become larger. Instead of 5 by 2.50 meters, it should now be 5.20 by 2.65 meters. Municipalities and private developers often follow the recommendations because they are afraid of citizens’ displeasure if the SUVs no longer fit in the parking lot.







In addition, the statutes are too general to have any effect. They often apply to the entire city, to poor neighborhoods with fewer cars as well as to middle-class neighborhoods where people sometimes even own two cars per household. In addition, an obligation to build parking spaces does not necessarily mean an obligation to use them. Many people park their cars on the street, especially if it’s free and you can find a spot close to your home. The parking space is then used as a storage area for cellar goods or bicycles. Or not rented at all, so that the parking spaces remain empty and the cars clog the roadsides instead.