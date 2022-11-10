If you thought that the price cap for parking in our capital had already been reached, you are wrong. Apparently it can be even more expensive!

It is certainly no mean feat to come to our capital by car. Not only is it virtually impossible to drive there, parking is an even greater challenge. Try to find a free spot, especially in the center. And once you have that spot, you pay your arm in the parking fee.

Amsterdam tops all cities worldwide when it comes to parking costs on the street. Even Singapore, London and New York are cheaper. But that’s not enough for the green caterpillars in the Stopera, the prices to park in the capital just go up even further.

Parking in Amsterdam will be even more expensive

Besides that, a lot of new paid parking spaces are also being introduced. In Nieuw-West and Zuidoost, for example, you will pay for parking almost everywhere, while it is still free at the moment. Ok, at 1.60 euros per hour it is not the most expensive place, but it is ticking.

Fares further into the city rise by 20 to 50 cents per hour. That simply means that in Bos en Lommer and the Oosterparkbuurt you no longer pay 4.50 per hour, but 5 peak. In Oud-West and De Pijp, for example, it goes from 6 euros to 6.50 euros. Only the highest rate of 7.50 will remain the same as it is now, which is a huge windfall, isn’t it?

Millions extra for the capital

The new parking fees will of course ensure an extra filled municipal coffers, the capital can add about 35.7 million euros extra annually. Money that will obviously be used for the benefit of the motorist…. HAHAHA, NO JOH, OF COURSE NOT!!

The money will benefit all kinds of projects in Amsterdam, which for the sake of convenience have been grouped under the heading ‘Maintenance’. So you know there will be beautiful gender neutral toilets and brand new rainbow zebra crossings. Also beautiful…

Oh yes, if you unexpectedly live in the capital, you will also pay more for your parking permit. In the center that is 300 euros per six months, around 177 euros. For many Amsterdammers in West, South and East that is an increase of 70 euros per year.

In short; Amsterdam. We can’t make it more fun. More expensive though.

This article Parking in our capital again more expensive appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Parking #capital #expensive