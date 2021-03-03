On International Women’s Day on March 8, car parking in Moscow will be free. About this on Wednesday, March 3, reported press service of the capital city hall.

It is noted that parking lots will also be free where there is an increased tariff of 380 rubles per hour during the day and 200 rubles per hour at night. The mayor’s office clarified that only parking lots with a barrier will remain paid.

Motorists were called on to be careful when parking and not to forget to follow the directions of the road signs.

“An improperly parked car can obstruct pedestrians and drivers, or interfere with other vehicles,” the city news agency reports. “Moscow”…

On March 6 and 7, city parking will function as usual, writes RT… On Saturday they will be paid, and on Sunday they will have to pay in parking lots with an increased tariff (380 rubles per hour), the TV channel notes. “360”…

On March 2, MTS Bank experts said that flowers, jewelry and souvenirs are the most popular gifts among Russians on International Women’s Day. The study showed that men traditionally give flowers to women, and they can be both an independent gift and an addition to it.