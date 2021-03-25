The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the availability of free parking spaces in the various regions of the emirate, with the exception of multi-storey parking lots, from Thursday 25 March 2021 to Saturday 27 March 2021.

Through its digital platforms, the authority indicated that all service provider centers and customer happiness centers will be closed, provided that work will resume in all centers on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The decision comes as a result of stopping work for 3 days, starting today, Thursday, March 25th, based on the directives issued by the Ruler’s Court to announce mourning for the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and suspend work in departments and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai for a period of three days, starting tomorrow .





