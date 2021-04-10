The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the due dates for public parking service fees for vehicles during the month of Ramadan, which allows free parking from 6 pm to 8 pm, that is, during the Iftar period.

According to the announced dates of the iftar date, which is associated with the time for the sunset prayer, the time for breaking the fast on the first day of Ramadan will be around 6 pm and 44 minutes, while its date on the last day of the month will be around 6 pm and 58 minutes.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has updated the indicative signs for the parking distributed in the squares and areas designated for parking in all parts of the emirate. The dates announced on those plates indicate that paying the parking tariffs during the holy month will extend between 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening, as well as from 8 in the evening until 12 in the middle of the night, while the parking will be free from 12 midnight until 8 in the morning .

The tariff can be paid in a number of ways, including paying in cash at the designated devices distributed throughout the parking lots, by placing the currencies of one and a half dirhams in exchange for the period required to use the parking lot, in addition to paying through smart applications or using a Nol card, in addition to the possibility of payment through a mobile phone. .





