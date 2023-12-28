Parking in Amsterdam will simply become even more expensive next year. Because it is possible, we think.

Parking in Amsterdam is actually only for the super rich. 7.50 per hour in the center is certainly no easy feat if you earn an average income. Not even if you earn three times the average. And it is also expensive to steal your car in other places in the city.

And then you have the parking garages owned by commercial parties such as Q-Park, where they dare to charge 15 euros for an hour. I know cars that depreciate less than that, let's just say.

But the funny thing was, in the parking garages managed by Amsterdam itself, it was actually cheaper to park. Until February, because then the rates will simply go up there too, reports AT5.

The municipality does this to bring the rates into line with those on the street. They are up to 1.40 euros cheaper than on the street and that is of course not possible. The municipality now even says that it is making a loss on some garages and that of course cannot be the intention.

Oh yes, of course it's not just going up in the garages, it's also becoming more expensive on the street. Inflation correction this time, so it will be an additional cost of 5 to 6%. So in other words, just stay away from Amsterdam by car.

Are we all happy?

