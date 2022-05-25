Parking “I won’t leave my car,” says Jaakko Järvistö, who is driving to Kauppatori for coffee – more expensive parking in Helsinki heats up emotions

The price of parking for residents may rise to 50 euros per month next year. In 2029, the price could be over a hundred euros.

Driving city ​​dwellers have mixed feelings about the news of more expensive parking in Helsinki.

On Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environmental Board made a historic decision that the price of parking in the city center, for example, will rise to 50 euros a month in 2023.

After that, the price can rise by up to 15 percent a year. If the maximum increases are met, the price of residential parking could be over a hundred euros in 2029. Prices will ultimately be decided by the city government.

Read more: Politicians approve new program to raise the price of parking in Helsinki – Risto Rautava of the Coalition Party opposed the proposal: “This is practically an additional tax”

Helsingin Sanomat asked the citizens’ opinions about the price of parking in Etu-Töölö on Wednesday.

Timo Kytömäki would like more charging points for electric cars.

Hybrid-Porschen at the wheel next to the Natural History Museum Timo Kytömäki makes a departure to a dog groom. He wonders what the city is going to do to street parking if they run out of cars.

“Too fast we are looking for a change in what the city has been like. This is not Paris. ”

In Paris, the aim is to close the city center from car traffic passing through, so that more space is available for cyclists, pedestrians and green spaces. The city has estimated that the change will cut half of the car traffic in the city center.

Read more: Paris eliminates half of downtown car traffic, this is how it happens – “Crippling”

Kytömäki, who has lived in Brisbane for ten years, still admits that the price increases for parking in Helsinki are still moderate compared to Australian prices.

“Prices there are much more expensive and it hasn’t removed cars from the streets. If we want to reduce emissions, we should support electric cars and bring charging poles. ”

He himself considers the price limit for parking to be 50 euros.

“Maintaining a car is starting to get expensive,” he explains.

Jaakko Järvistö plans to continue driving, even though rising prices are biting.

Kulman behind Aurorankatu Jaakko Järvistö opens the doors of Ford. She is on her way to the Market Square for coffee with her goddaughter. What do he think about tilting parking?

“Jaa-a,” Järvistö says. “Of course it flips. I guess the support of the Greens is falling. ”

He can’t say how much he would be willing to pay for parking and compares the parking fee to gasoline: it’s a mandatory expense you just have to pay for.

“If parking is € 50, vacancies are starting to get pretty well available. If it’s a hundred, then you can already park where you want. That’s why I’m not leaving the car. ”

“ “I’d rather take a taxi than pay such prices.”

On Wednesday In the morning, you can search for a free parking space on the streets of Töölö. The streets are full of cars. Many have windshields on the windshield. In the city center, it now costs 30 euros a month.

Three dwarf dachshunds walking on Dagmarinkatu Elina Pienimäki keep the current price of parking reasonable.

“The percentage increase is big, and if there’s no clear parking space, a hundred are outrageous.”

However, he does not believe that price increases will significantly reduce the number of cars, and in some cases the car will be forced to keep.

Even the increased prices are still far from being charged for private halls, Pienimäki reminds. For example, parking in Töölö Church Park costs less than 300 euros a month.

“I’d rather take a taxi than pay such prices.”

It can be difficult to find a street parking place in the city center of Helsinki.

Temple Square walking in front of the church with her daughter Markus Liljapelto says he would not be ready to give up his car. He needs it at work.

See also Coronavirus WTO: Negotiators reach tentative agreement to remove patent protection for coronary vaccine Markus Liljapelto understands that the city wants to raise the prices of parking for residents because there is a demand for parking spaces. Her daughter Lila Liljapelto is in her arms.

The price increases for parking will not matter much to him, as the family will move to Espoo in the autumn. However, the lily field understands that prices need to be raised.

“There are too many newcomers, and you have to get money somewhere.”

According to Eija Ahoniemi, rising prices are too much for a pensioner.

On the way home on Nervanderinkatu Eija Ahoniemi prices, on the other hand, are awful.

“If prices go up so wildly, that’s too much for a retiree. Satanen feels pretty wild this month. ”

According to Ahoniemi, a car is convenient for cottage trips, and without it it would be difficult to imagine surviving.

“Cottage trips would be nothing. And even if you had a rental car, you would still have to pay for parking. ”

Ahoniemi, which is celebrating its 53rd wedding anniversary, includes a visit to the Helsinki Art Museum and dinner at a nearby Nepalese restaurant.

“Fortunately, no car is needed today.”