Parking | Helsinki was reprimanded for Jätkäsaari’s unspecified parking

The city of Helsinki was reprimanded for the changed parking arrangements in Jätkäsaari, because there was insufficient information about them.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Substitute Petri Martikainen criticizes Helsinki for the way the city announced the change to street parking in Jätkäsaari.

The complainant’s complaint concerned the reform last fall, where street parking became chargeable and card and coin-operated payment machines were removed.

However, there was no guidance of any kind about the renovation and payment methods for parking in the vicinity of the traffic signs regarding parking.

In Helsinki, there are usually guide signs that indicate with an arrow where the nearest parking ticket machine is, the complainant pointed out. In other areas, the guide arrows are connected to traffic signs.

In addition, in connection with the ticket machines, there have been sign stickers elsewhere, which have explained how to pay for parking, for example, using a phone.

Neither of these has been in Jätkäsaari, the instructions should have been found on the website of the city of Helsinki or in the media. In addition, the price of parking was higher when paying by phone, as the operators charge service fees.

Helsinki the city announced the change mainly on its website. In addition, parking supervisors advised motorists in Jätkäsaari, and initially only written notices were given for not paying for parking.

According to Martikainen, this was not enough, but the city should have informed about the change also in connection with, for example, traffic signs regarding parking. That way, everyone would have had the opportunity to get information about the change.

The city still did not act against the law and the matter does not lead to further measures.

If you are not satisfied with the parking violation fee, you can submit a rectification claim to the parking supervisor, Martikainen states in his decision.