If you formally have no business in a parking garage, you can be fined 109 euros.

You drive into a parking garage with, right, a car. At least, that’s the most obvious option. Actually, you have little else to do in a parking garage, don’t you? You can also use the space to take shelter from the rain, right? Wrong! So that is not allowed.

Finn and Mike found out in a nasty way. The two 16-year-olds sheltered from the rain in a parking garage to eat a salad. Now it’s refreshing to read that a 16-year-old eats salad (wasn’t it really a can of energy with a frikandel sandwich?), but eating this snack in a parking garage where you don’t have a car is not the intention.

The teenagers were ‘caught’ by a BOA. And instead of a firm warning or a request to leave the garage, the receipt book was immediately taken out. The 16-year-olds were fined 100 euros per person. There is an additional 9 euros administration costs on top of that. The two were stunned when this happened to her. They would have gone outside with a warning, according to Finn and Mike according to the Telegraph.

Legislation does not come out of thin air. Because without a vehicle you indeed have no business in a parking garage. Such fines are necessary, for example, to keep out nuisance and/or homeless people. Unfortunately, these two, in a seemingly more innocent situation, paid dearly.

A letter of objection has been written. The Public Prosecution Service in Utrecht must look into the case. Buying an umbrella is cheaper. Because 218 euros is a lot of money for two salads, especially if you are 16.

Photo: Lexus NX450h+ endurance test in a parking garage

This article Parking garage without a car? 109 euro fine! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Parking #garage #car #euro #fine