Parking for SUVs is more expensive from January 1. Anything to keep you out of the city center.

Large European cities are struggling with car problems. In principle, this means that the infrastructure is not designed for the increasing traffic. Partly for this reason, we see strong measures being taken in cities such as Utrecht and Amsterdam to discourage driving.

In principle, this is not very different in Paris. Of course, the French capital is slightly more spacious in terms of the road network, but it is also very busy and full. Not only that, it also causes a lot of emissions and you don’t want those in an urban environment. That is why they have taken measures in Paris and they can be called special.

Parking for SUVs more expensive

They are going to tackle the SUV hard! The Council of Paris (Council of Paris) passed a new law. This makes it more difficult for cars in general and SUVs in particular. That is special, because despite the fact that there is a lot of criticism of the SUV, it is also an immensely popular car.

From January 1, 2024, the parking fees will be higher if it concerns an SUV. The idea behind it is that a heavier and more polluting car also has to pay more.

They refer to a study from 2022. It shows that 59% of the particulate matter in the city center originates from tires and brakes. So with a GMC Hummer EV they will not welcome you with open arms in Paris, on the contrary. They really want to start looking at the weight of cars. The lighter the better.

Four factors

For parking fees, they look at four factors in Paris: weight, size, motorization and parking time. And in many cases, an SUV with the first three factors is already more expensive. Basically the same as is now the case in Lyon and will be the case in Grenoble. For people who cannot afford such a car: you can park the car outside the city and then continue by public transport.

Incidentally, this is one of the many measures that Paris will take to reduce car use. For example, there will be a carpool lane and a maximum speed of 50 km/h. In short, take the Thalys next time.

Through: l’Auto Journal

Photo credit: yummy two-tone combo from @sd1 via Autoblog Spots!

