Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is implementing a project to provide parking for mobile food carts in Al Bateen Beach, as well as parking lots for people of determination.

The municipality indicated that the project is currently under construction, and aims to provide services and infrastructure to provide elements of comfort and recreation for visitors to public recreational facilities.

The municipality stated that the project includes the construction of 6 parking spaces and entrances for mobile food carts, 148 parking spaces, and the establishment of 6 parking spaces for people of determination.

The project also includes the delivery of all infrastructure services within the project area, such as improving and modifying existing roads, rainwater drainage works, sewage works, lighting and protection works, installing gates, installing, removing and transforming directional and identification signs.

The project included the implementation of open yard areas for visitors and the natural beautification of children’s games.

This project comes as part of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s endeavor to raise visitor satisfaction and develop services provided to beachgoers, in accordance with the latest technologies and international specifications.

Al Bateen Beach offers distinctive views of Al Hudayriat Island, and is characterized by its clear and calm waters ideal for swimming and picnics on the waterfront, in addition to a beach dedicated to women.

the beach

The beach extends over a distance of 800 metres, and has won the Blue Flag award. It is also an ideal destination to enjoy a game of beach volleyball and water activities, such as kayaking and paddle boarding, and other activities available at the water sports center on the beach.

This destination is popular with citizens and residents alike, as it offers a range of interesting water activities that suit all family members, and includes a group of cafes, many parking lots and lifeguards at service throughout the day.