Parking fees | Parking fees in Helsinki will be increased sharply again in winter – “It’s rough,” commented a motorist

Helsinki the planned increases in the price of parking are now beginning to be seen and felt in the residents’ lives. Fees will double in some areas already this year. The first increases took effect in the summer, the next in December.

In the opinion of many Helsinki residents, it already feels like an “unreasonable” increase in everyday life. According to HS’s survey, some of Helsinki’s car-driving residents consider increases to be car-hating and a clear tease from the city of Helsinki.

HS asked readers how the noticeable increases in residential parking prices in Helsinki have affected their lives.

Parking now becomes more expensive at the same time as all other prices rise. It is feared that this will lead to a situation where only the rich will have the opportunity to own a car in Helsinki.

Dissatisfaction was also raised in HS’s survey by the fact that even though the parking fee is getting more expensive, it is still very difficult to find a parking place in some places.

Many respondents already refer to moving away from Helsinki in their answer. In some answers, it was felt that the city of Helsinki even had a negative attitude towards driving in general. The increase in street parking prices was thought to be mostly due to this.

There were enough cars parked on Kauppaneuvoksentie in Lauttasaari to form an unbroken line on Sunday.

Resident parking fees the increases were decided in 2022.

In the inner city of Helsinki, the monthly fee will double this year from 30 euros to 60 euros. In Etelä Haaga, Munkkiniemi, Munkkivuori and Lauttasaari, the fee triples from 15 euros to 45 euros.

The first increase of the two-stage increase was made in the summer, and the second one will take effect at the beginning of December.

A long line of cars tightly parked in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari.

Ruoholahti and living on the border of Kamppi Jussi Lähteenmäki considers price increases of 100 percent in less than a year to be “tasteless”.

“Of course you feel the increase, but the increase itself is quite harsh – the increase should have been made in the longer term,” says Lähteenmäki on the phone.

According to him, people should have been given time to adapt instead of “terrible jumps” in spending. Lähteenmäki cites elderly people with low income who live in the inner city and still drive as an example.

“Parking takes quite a lot out of the money they have to spend.”

One respondent recalled how the city used to justify fee increases by raising the level of service for motorists: parking space increases when there are fewer cars, and snowmaking from parking squares also becomes easier.

“What about it for 720 euros [vuodessa] weather? You have to hunt for places all the time, when they only decrease even more. Even now, parking spaces have just been given to electric scooters.”

“It may be that soon people will vote, if not with their feet, then with their cars.”

In Ullanlinna resident Aku Mutanen considers the price increase for residents’ parking unsustainable.

He thinks that Helsinki’s decision-makers have difficulty understanding that ordinary people also live in the city center: “Families with children who pay for their own car and parking.”

What annoys you the most about price increases?

“The fact that there are fewer places, it’s more difficult to drive, and the fees are going up,” Mutanen sums up on the phone, spicing up his statement with an ironic laugh.

Mutanen also says that in the area where his family lives, the parking spaces are behind a rock, especially in winter.

in Helsinki the increases are partly justified by the fact that the market should control prices even more.

With the increases, the aim is to bring the prices of parking spaces offered by the city closer to the prices offered by companies. Until now, the attractiveness of private parking garages has clearly been reduced by cheaper street spaces.

The reasoning amazes Muta:

“This reasoning is so stupid that it’s even difficult to comment on it. Is it really the city and its residents’ job to ensure that the parking garage entrepreneurs who made the wrong calculations get a return for their investments?”

Many consider the increase in the price of resident parking unsustainable.

In many In the responses to HS’s survey, it was repeated that especially families with children or elderly people with bad feet can’t handle a car:

“The fee increase is, among all other price increases, a miserable, burdensome and unfortunate item of expense! This is a completely unnecessary policy against cars and common sense. Outright bullying of families with children and those with poor mobility,” wrote Kristina Kartano From Lauttasaari.

On the phone, he added to his statement: “When the increases were made in such a short time.”

However, price increases were not only viewed critically in the survey. Thanks to the city of Helsinki for the price increases were also repeated in many answers.

They were seen as a natural intermediate step in the right direction, towards a more equal city, where residents have to pay for the use of expensive land themselves.

On the street in Lauttasaari, you can park permanently with an N number, says the traffic sign.

