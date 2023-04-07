Reaction Paaspop Thursday evening

We are of course aware of this situation and are very sorry to hear that our visitors are experiencing this. The unfortunate combination of the busiest rush hour of the year and today’s incessant heavy rain has caused a significant delay to the car park and a situation that we cannot easily solve, no matter how much preparation we have made.”

,,We immediately set sail from 4 p.m. Including on the route and in the parking lot. We have scaled up to the maximum to keep the traffic flow going as well as possible. A dozen farmers are now helping to raft the jammed cars. We are of course very disappointed and make sincere apologies to our visitors. We also would have loved to see it differently.”