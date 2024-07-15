Parking control | Sirkku Nyström pays 720 euros for a parking permit in Töölö, but there is no space – the city admits a difficult situation

Parking control|According to the City of Helsinki, there is a particularly high number of street pavings now. It may mean that you have to move your own car.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Parking spaces disappeared from the streets of Töölö due to road work. According to the City of Helsinki, there are now a particularly large number of requests to relocate due to road works. You can order a text message notification from the city if there is cleaning work on the street.

Of the streets paving must be done in summer in Finland, because there is frost on the ground in winter. As a result, familiar parking spaces may suddenly disappear. This was noticed by a resident of Töölö in July Sirkku Nyström.

Nyström noticed on Saturday, July 6, that a sign had appeared on Pohjoise Hesperiankatu to tell about the maintenance work.

His old Toyota had to be moved from North Hesperiankatu by the following Monday. But to what?

“There were no places, it was as if everything had been knocked out with a mallet,” Nyström updates.

Nyström pays 720 euros per year for being allowed to park in the city’s H resident parking area.

Pohjoinen Hesperiankatu belongs to the H area, but according to Nyström, the city’s road works will take away a large part of the parking spaces. The lack of parking spaces will continue this week.

There were already fewer parking spaces on Nyström’s home street due to the construction work on the houses on the street.

You can’t park on Eteläinen Hesperiankatu, which runs on the other side of Hesperia Boulevard, either, because it belongs to the wrong parking area for Nyström.

There are also parking lots on smaller streets nearby, but according to Nyström, they are also full.

Nyström decided to try his luck from Eteläinen Hesperiankatu, which is part of another parking area. Would the parking inspector understand the tight situation if the car was temporarily parked in another area 50 meters away?

Sirkku Nyström got a 60 euro parking fine.

It turned out badly. Parking area H, for which Nyström pays, changes to F on the other side of the street. The H parking permit is no longer valid there.

“There were fines of 60 euros.”

Eventually Nyström found a parking space next to the Töölö church.

“I had to carry things a long way. I’m already old enough that I can’t carry a lot of stuff at once.”

The fact that due to the maintenance work, you don’t want to find a parking space close to home and the parking inspectors come to fix the crop, makes Nyström angry.

He also saw some cars being towed away from North Hesperiankatu.

“Let’s clear the street, force people to put their cars up a tree, for example, and then fine them,” Nyström updates.

Climbing situation In Tööllö, you get understanding due to the city’s parking control.

“I can imagine that it will be difficult to find replacement places on North Hesperiankatu. Arrangements for transfer requests are now everywhere,” he says Pauliina Sundqvistdeputy of the municipal parking control.

It’s summer and the streets are being repaired. According to Sundqvist, this summer is even more challenging, because there is a lot of street work.

“We wouldn’t want to move any vehicles. However, there will be costs for the city.”

Law according to the transfer request must be given 48 hours before the maintenance work. In practice, it means a sign standing next to the road.

However, information may improve in the near future.

You can order a text message from the City of Helsinki to notify you in advance if cleaning work is being done on the street and the parked car needs to be moved. According to Sundqvist, however, the service does not work with other maintenance works for the time being.

“The development of the service is going so that street area reservations would also be covered by the SMS service,” says Sundqvist.

He doesn’t know how to tell about the timetable for the reform yet.