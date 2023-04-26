Parking control | Private supervision attracts housing associations, but does not make everyone happy: “It caused problems”

According to the real estate association, free private parking control is attractive to housing associations.

“Yes, we have a continuous supply of new building societies coming into the inspection. Our clear view is that the need for private parking control has increased significantly in both housing associations and commercial properties,” says the CEO of Parkkipate Christian Metsäranta.

Metsäranta also serves as the chairman of the Association of Finnish Parking Operators (Spaty).

“All in all, there are thousands of sites under our supervision in Finland.”

According to Metsäranta, parking problems have become more common behind the growth, especially in growth centers, where there are many business and hobby facilities, in connection with which too few parking spaces are available.

Real estate association consulting lawyer Tapio Haltia estimates that private parking control in housing association areas has increased because the availability of public parking control has weakened in them. The Real Estate Association has not collected any statistics on the matter.

The reason for the weakening of public parking control is the current road traffic law.

“The Road Traffic Act was reformed a few years ago. It had unexpectedly dropped a provision based on which previously it was also possible to get help from the public side’s parking control for a private area, such as a housing association’s area,” says Haltia.

According to Haltia, in many municipalities the law is now interpreted in such a way that public parking control is not available in private areas. Housing companies may not have any other means of combating unauthorized parking than private supervision.

Private the operation of parking enforcement companies has also caused negative opinions.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority demanded on Wednesday that two parking companies, namely Parkkipate and Finnpark, make corrections to their operations. The agency had received complaints from consumers about the company’s operations.

The control performed by Parkkipate does not cost housing associations anything: the control and the related basic signs are free of charge for them. Parkkipate receives its income from the monitoring fees of those who have parked illegally.

At the locations, the right to park is marked either on a parking permit sticker displayed on the vehicle or on an electronic application. Inspectors can check the parking right from their own system based on the registration number.

For example, forgetting parking permit tags has caused unreasonable control fees in Parkkipate housing associations, which has annoyed some residents.

According to Metsäranta, it is not a matter of mistakes: “In order to be able to secure the right to park from physical permits, they must be displayed. This is one thing that electronic permits bring quite a lot of relief to. You just have to remember to update the correct registration number in the system if you change cars.”

From Rovaniemi Arto Määtä according to him, his former housing company had bad experiences with the Parkkipete system a few years ago.

“The freedom of it was attractive,” he says.

“Most of the written payments came to the residents of the housing association when the parking tags had been left out or the parking disc had been left on top of the parking tag or something similar.”

Määttä says that the operation with the license plates was “terrible adjustment”.

According to Määtä, he did not observe the active parking control by Parkkipete when it was needed, i.e. when public events were organized near the housing association, which brought unauthorized parkers to the yard.

“It was dysfunctional and ineffective for the purpose for which it was acquired, and disgusting for the residents of the housing association, because parking one’s own car in one’s own parking space caused stress.”

Määttä says that he has just discussed with his acquaintances whether they will implement private parking monitoring.

“I did not recommend it to them. It doesn’t eliminate problems from an outside party, but it causes real problems for the residents of the housing association and the owners of the parking lot.”

Real estate association Haltiakin says that effective supervision can start to annoy the residents of the housing association.

However, according to him, there have been no complaints to Kiinteistöliitto about problems between housing associations and parking enforcement companies.

“Rather, the problems associated with these are those that have been in the general discussion regarding private parking control,” says Haltia.

“According to the rules, questions about parking and illegal parking come to legal advice, but there may not be concrete cases where private parking enforcement has somehow acted incorrectly.”

An elf says that he understands that the business model of parking companies is attractively simple from the perspective of building companies.

It is easy for the property manager or the board of the housing association to outsource parking control and thus get out of the trouble if there have been problems with parking.

What can a housing association do if there is no municipal supervision and you don’t want to use a private one?

“Well, that’s it. The housing company is in a pretty difficult position then,” Haltia answers.

“Of course, parking that endangers rescue operations, for example, help is available through the public sector. Then the car can be towed away quite quickly, but other illegal parking in a private area is more difficult to deal with.”