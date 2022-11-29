Between journalistic analysis and irony Riccardo Bocca interviews eight characters in a place dear to them with the aim of understanding the present time and leaning on what is to come. This is “No parking, meetings towards the future”, the television program – broadcast every Wednesday from 30 November on TvLoft – written by Riccardo Bocca and Duccio Forzano, who also takes care of the direction. Eight episodes lasting 25 minutes each. Those to be interviewed will be: Mario Tozzi for the environment, Alba Parietti for TV and entertainment, Domenico De Masi for work, Malena for pornography, Alfonso Sabella for the fight against the mafia, Roberta Bruzzone for violence by men against women, Corrado Nuzzo and Maria Di Biase for comedy and Giulia Innocenzi for youth and journalism.

In each episode Riccardo Bocca therefore meets a protagonist of public life and through a dialogue as polite as it is frank and ironic – with questions and objections that interpret the spirit and curiosities of those who are watching the program from home – he recounts the transition from the past and the contemporaneity with the times that await us.

At the beginning of the program we see the presenter immersed in urban traffic who, on his way to the place chosen for the interview (a familiar and representative environment of the guest) calls the character and asks him a first question. An exchange of jokes that is the initial point of contact and confidence. After that the conductor sits in front of the interviewee and acts on three fronts.

The first front is that of direct questions addressed to the guest, which never fall on deaf ears but find a punctual reply. The second front – a key element of the format – is the dialogue that Bocca has with a camera dedicated to him where he breaks through the fourth wall and addresses the public directly, involving them personally in the interview and in considerations on the concepts expressed by the guest. Finally, the third front is that of a video contribution that the presenter (thanks to a mini-projector) offers to the guest, where another well-known name pertinent to the topic covered in the episode launches his reflection/provocation.

At the end of the interviews, Bocca gets back into his car and plunges back into the city traffic, but before taking his leave he calls the person being interviewed again because he forgot to ask him one last question. A further moment of contact, after the confrontation that took place, which accompanies the end of the program and goodbye to the next episode.