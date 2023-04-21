Travelers have again spent more money on parking at airports this year. In the May and summer holidays, the costs for a weekend and week of parking rose by 17 and 15 percent respectively compared to the previous year, according to an inventory of Vliegveldinfo.nl .

Parking at the airport for eight days now costs an average of 75 euros, which is 10 euros more than in 2022. The increase at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (+5 percent) is not too bad. The same cannot be said of Brussels Airport (+55 percent), Charleroi Airport (+47 percent), Düsseldorf Airport (+53 percent), Eindhoven Airport (+33 percent) and Cologne Bonn Airport (+31 percent).

Vliegveldinfo.nl looked at the parking costs at sixteen airports that the Dutch and Belgians use most as a departure airport: five Dutch, five Belgian and six German airports. Last year parking for eight days at the airport cost an average of 65 euros. This year, travelers will pay an average of 15 percent more for a parking space at airports in the Netherlands, Belgium and western Germany. The costs of parking for a weekend or three days have also risen considerably. A weekend parking at the airport now costs an average of 50 euros, an increase of 17 percent compared to 2022 (43 euros).

100 euros for parking for a week

According to the study, costs have increased at 11 of the 16 airports surveyed. At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the price rose by only 5 percent to 83.50 euros for a week’s parking. At Eindhoven Airport and Brussels Airport, travelers now pay almost 100 euros for a week’s parking.

© Kees Martens/DCI Media



Prices at the regional airports Bremen Airport, Liège Airport, Maastricht Aachen Airport, Münster Osnabrück Airport and Ostend Bruges Airport have remained virtually the same as in 2022. Groningen Airport Eelde and Münster Osnabrück Airport are the cheapest.

Guus Wantia of Vliegveldinfo.nl advises travelers to see if they can travel to and from the airport by public transport. He advises those who still want to travel by car to reserve a seat online and as soon as possible after booking the airline tickets. "Reserving a few months before departure is considerably cheaper than a few weeks or days before departure."