Parking | “Absolutely idiotic”, a working-class man is amazed at the plans to double the price of resident parking

The presentation to the city council on Monday about price increases for residents’ parking also received understanding in HS’s survey.

Helsinki the city’s plan to raise the price of resident parking arouses strong feelings among Helsinki residents, according to HS’s online survey, which was answered by more than 200 people.

The price of resident parking also divides Helsinki’s parties. HS reported on Saturday that among the largest political groups Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance support the increases, and the majority of the coalition group opposes.

The Helsinki City Council will decide on Monday whether the monthly fee for parking tags will double from 30 euros to 60 euros during the next year.

Increases many of the opponents reminded in HS’s survey that not all people living in the inner city have high incomes. Many wrote that a car is necessary for the children’s hobbies, trips to the cottage and work. Public transport doesn’t take you everywhere either.

“A completely incomprehensible increase at a time when households’ finances are already really tight due to increases in food and energy prices, among other things. I have to use a car for work, and there are no alternatives.” Male, 83, Helsinki.

One of the respondents to the survey who opposes the increase is a worker Arto Toivonen.

“Names, who will vote for raising the cost of driving”, he demands.

“Quite idiotic, what’s the name of the business here?”

Toivonen has bought himself a hybrid car. According to him, the carpet is now being pulled from under the car drivers in Helsinki, when they are first asked to get low-emission cars and at the same time parking fees are doubled.

He needs a car, among other things, to transport his grandchildren and for hobbies. He also says he enjoys the freedom of movement.

“I need a car, so I have to pay. The increase is OK in principle, but now too much is being presented too quickly.” Male, 68, Helsinki.

I hope so is a pensioner. He says that he moved to Töölö three years ago.

“You can’t even keep a car in the best places here. If you are a young person and you have to have a car, then you have to drive it to a garage somewhere, which can cost 300–400 euros per month. It’s out of the children’s hobbies or something else,” says Toivonen.

“Yes, I will keep the car as long as the card is in my hand. I pay, whine and shout, but the truth is that parking costs are out of consumption. I spend that much less, because pensions do not increase in the same proportion.”

Toivonen criticizes the coalition and especially the mayor of the party Juhana Vartiaia for not taking care of motorists.

“I have voted for the coalition before, but now I will never vote again.”

“It’s best to start looking for a place to live outside of Helsinki.” Male, 75.

Parking fee the increase is also supported. However, several respondents to HS’s survey admit that they do not own a car but use public transport.

“The car parking fee should be in line with HSL’s monthly fee, making public transport attractive.” Male, 46, Helsinki.

A woman in her forties from Helsinki wished there were fewer cars in the city.

“I don’t own a car myself, and I don’t think I need one. I use public transport and rent a car when I need it,” he wrote.

“I would like fewer cars in the city, and it would be great if trees were planted along the street like in Paris. Resident parking has practically been free. It’s not fair. The street area is also a residential area for people other than those with cars.”

“I clearly support more market-based pricing, so that street space is freed up for those who really need it.” Male, 37, Helsinki.

A 68-year-old woman from Helsinki wrote that residents’ parking is a privilege of few. In his opinion, it is absolutely right that the fees are increased. However, he hopes that the city would arrange parking spaces for business.

“You can’t ride a bike from the suburbs or take public transport with your family, when time flies so fast.”