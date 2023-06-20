Parking | A lawyer made a mistake in the parking fee application – The mistake cost 600 euros

The parking enforcement company Parkkipate took Eeva Skult to court, even though the collection of parking fines could have been handled in a cheaper way.

19.6. 17:21 | Updated 9:12 a.m

Dealing Kallio’s office building became expensive for a lawyer For Eeva Skult. He parked his car in the parking lot of the agency building and made the payment as usual with the Easypark application in October 2021.

However, the application located Skult’s car in the adjacent street parking lot instead of the parking lot of the office building. Skult estimated that the street parking lot was a few meters away from his parking space.

He did not check the location chosen by the application, but paid a fee of a couple of euros.

A parking attendant soon arrived. Since the supervisor could not find the parking fee recorded on the registration number of Skult’s car in his system, he gave Skult a fine of 60 euros.

Office building the parking lot is supervised by the private parking control company Parkkipate, which owns a significant part of the parking areas in the largest cities. It has a solid connection with the debt collection company Uuva, with which it runs a total turnover of more than twenty million euros, HS figured it out in May.

Monday HS told about the company’s questionable claims practices. If a consumer complains about a fine, the company often demands that the fines be paid without taking into account mitigations.

In addition, the person making the complaint is practically always expected to receive a standard response in the courts, including threats.

This also happened to Skult, who made a complaint about the monitoring fee in accordance with Parkkipate’s instructions.

“I assumed that the matter could be handled with a simple bank transfer, meaning that the couple of euros I paid would have been transferred to the right party.”

Parking lot however, did not take the actions assumed by Skult, but sent a standard reply stating that the monitoring fee is still justified. Skulti was threatened in the courts if he fails to pay the fee.

The content of the answer is almost identical to the answers presented in HS’s Monday story. HS has seen the documents related to the case.

In November 2022 Skult received a summons to the Helsinki district court.

Parkkipate demanded a total of more than 1100 euros in compensation. The amount consists of an initial control fee of 60 euros, a late payment interest of 3.85 euros and court costs of more than 1,000 euros.

The court costs include the court fee of 530 euros and the two working hours spent by Uuva’s lawyer filling out the subpoena application. The price of one working hour is 250 euros.

In Skult’s opinion, the number of working hours used by Uuva’s lawyers is exaggerated.

“It doesn’t take a lawyer that long to fill out one form. At that rate, you would only have time to fill out a couple of forms during a normal working day. I assume they have ready-made templates for such cases.”

Parking lot would have been ready to settle the matter without taking it to the district court if Skult had paid them 800 euros immediately. Skult did not consider it a reasonable offer, and took the matter to court mediation.

Skult was able to negotiate a payment of 600 euros at the end of the mediation that lasted several hours. Mediation was arranged last week.

“I believe that if I had taken the matter to the district court session, I would have succeeded even better. I chose mediation because the other option would have taken so much time and resources and been a heavy process.”

In Skult’s opinion, instead of suing the district court, Parkkipate could choose a cheaper, lower-threshold route to collect parking fees. In a summary procedure, the district court would handle the entire process on paper without a hearing, in which case the court fee is significantly cheaper.

Uuva’s license lawyer said in mediation that it is important for them that the refusal to pay is felt by the customer, Skult claims.

“It is important for them to maintain the current jurisprudence, which currently allows them to act in a very expensive way for the citizen. Through this, they have received positive solutions for themselves.”

Correction 20.6. 9:12 a.m.: Changed the subject term automatic response to standard response. Earlier in the story, we talked about the automatic response, which gave the impression that the response is sent by an automatic response. However, according to Parkkipate, the answer is always sent by a human.