The Board of Directors of Parkin Company PJSC, during its first meeting headed by Mr. Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, approved the appointment of Engineer Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali as CEO of the company, effective January 11, 2024.

Al Ali has more than 22 years of experience in the field of project and infrastructure management with a strong focus on environmentally friendly initiatives. He also has experience and focus on the future of urban mobility, driving Parkin’s growth, and leveraging its leading position in the market as the largest provider of paid parking facilities and services. in Dubai.

Al Ali held many leadership positions during his career and holds a master’s degree in engineering management and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the American University of Sharjah.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Parkin Company, said: “The appointment of the first CEO of Parkin represents a very important milestone in our journey. He is a leadership figure who possesses high qualifications and has an insight into the future of the company, supported by a firm commitment to innovation and achieving excellence. We are confident that this step will lead the company.” Towards new horizons full of success and progress.”

He added, “We look forward to working as one team to ensure the company's continued success by enhancing its services and continuing to meet evolving market requirements in line with Dubai's ambitious growth plans.”

For his part, Engineer Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali expressed his pride in this assignment, and said, “I am honored to assume the duties of my position as CEO of Parkin, alongside the Board of Directors, to sustain its success, which extends over three decades.”

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” issued on December 29, 2023, Law No. 30 of 2023, establishing Parkin as a public joint stock company.

On December 31, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Resolution No. 121 of 2023 appointing members of the Board of Directors of Parkin PJSC, headed by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan and membership of: Ahmed Hassan Mahboub, Vice-President, Mona Abdul Rahman Al-Osaimi, Nasser Hamad Bushahab, Professor Dr. Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali, Mona Muhammad Bajman, and Al-Anoud Thabet Al-Amiri.