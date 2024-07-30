Parker Launches New Pen Inspired by World’s Greatest Cities

Parker throws the last of the four pens Jotter Special Edition Global Iconsan exclusive journey that began in 2023 and now ends in Sydney. The vibrant New York, the magical bloom of Tokyo, the iconic Rome and, in stores and online from September, Parker arrives at the last stop: Sydney, one of Australia’s iconic cities, the brightest and most vital.

Four metropolises told through four pens that, in the special edition Global Iconspay homage to the architecture and most famous landmarks of the metropolises chosen for this journey which, through laser-engraved designs on the body of the Jotter model, become collector’s items.

There Sydney Jotter It takes up the outline of the great project by architect Jørn Utzon, father of the famous theatre in the shape of a sailing ship Opera House inaugurated in 1973, a cultural and tourist destination and symbol of the entire Australian continent.

Crafted from high-quality materials – stainless steel with a satin blue lacquer finish – and finished with a stainless steel clip and tip, the Jotter Special Edition Global Icon Sydney is a must-have, carefully presented in a dedicated gift box.