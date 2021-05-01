It took Dereck Chisora ​​15 seconds to knock down Joseph Parker. He did it with a blow that bordered on illegality, it painted an exciting fight at the Manchester Arena … but it stayed there. The lawsuit had two very different parts and the victory ended up falling on the New Zealander’s side (he took the WBO International Heavyweight) by split decision (115-113, 111-116 and 113-115). While the English had gasoline the lawsuit had the nervous that always gives the KO. Chisora ​​suffocated Parker, who could not find his distance on the ring and was adding punishment from his opponent. That pace began to take its toll from the fourth round. The English was less and Parker began his dominance. In the distance he does not suffer and with the right he was adding rounds to recover the bad start of combat. Chisora ​​always carries danger, but without explosiveness the result seemed clear. The fight was physical, but emotionless for much of it. Parker adds another victory, but with the competition that exists right now in the heavyweight … he has to continue making his way to raise his hand for the title again.

Katie Taylor retains her throne to Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor hits Natasha Jonas.

Matchroom



Katie Taylor remains the undisputed lightweight champion after beating Natasha Jonas by unanimous decision (96-94, 96-95 and 96-95) in a fun fight. The 34-year-old Irishwoman continues to add defenses to her throne as the big billboards continue to wait. This Saturday it had fewer problems than the previous ones to overcome Liverpool, which came from making a void against Harper. From the start Taylor set his pace and knocked out Jonas, who began to wake up from the third round. Despite this, that greater momentum made things easier for the champion. Little by little the tables were changing thanks to the fact that Jonas cooled the combat with constant grabs. In the sixth and seventh rounds the challenger was better. When Taylor is planted to expose a lot and it happened again. On the seventh, Jonas commanded and in the eighth the Irish changed the third again. He squeezed and was superior. He repeated in the ninth and in the last he took out everything he had left. That got him some unnecessary punches, but he ended the fight by putting Jonas on the ropes. Katie never fails when it comes to show business. The fight was his, although the judges saw it tighter than it really was.

Bivol returns with doubts against Richards

Bivol throws a punch on Richards.

Matchroom



Dmitry Bivol retained the WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship by beating Craig Richards by unanimous decision (118-110, 115-113 and 115-114), who put up a good fight and highlighted the Russian’s main problem: he lacks ambition. Bivol is technically a delight. From the beginning the difference in size was planted and made disappear. He hit well with the jab, took off punches and was adding rounds. Richards preferred to wait and counterattack, little by little he was losing respect to Bivol and from the second part of the fight he was scoring rounds. His opponent was better, but the English made him want more. Finally he lacked time and the Russian took the victory. He had been since October 2019 and came back leaving doubts. Then he aimed to unify, but not against the one that everyone wants to see, Beterbiev, the WBA champion would best first see a fight against the WBO monarch, Joe Smith Jr.