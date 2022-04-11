Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A van caught fire this Sunday night on a street in the Colonia Juarezwithout any injuries.

This incident occurred on Calle Privada del Astillero, around 10:25 p.m.

The unit is a red BMW van.

It is known that the unit was parked outside a home when it suddenly caught fire, probably due to a short circuit.

Elements of the Mazatlan Volunteer Fire Department came to the site to put out the flames.