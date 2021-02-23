The opposition party in Almuñécar, Convergencia Andaluza has denounced the presence of camper vans on Cantarriján and the Marina de Este.

The CA, which is ex-Mayor Benavides’s party, claims that their presence is annoying residents and businesses in La Herradura, who, they say, feel negatively affected.

“During these last few weeks there have been many such vehicles that are parked on the said beaches, especially on Cantarriján, which is part of the protected Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs Natural Area where camping is strictly prohibited, ”said the CA Clerk, Joaquín Cabrera García.

The CA has called upon First Counselor for La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya, to act urgently to stamp out this “uncontrolled parking in natural spaces and which in practice constitutes unfair competition for the La Herradura campsite. “

“It is intolerable that camper vans are moved on from other beaches in Almuñécar and other towns along the Costa Tropical whilst uncontrolled parking is permitted in areas where it is not permitted,” he added.

First Counselor Ruiz Joya responded that there is a difference between parking and camping: “what they cannot do is occupy public space by putting out tables and chairs, which is camping,” adding, “these vehicles have the right to park up.”

He also suggested that the CA brought to the attention of the Local Police cases of illegal camping immediately instead of waiting several days to complain.

Editorial comment: how can the campsite in La Herradura complain? Do the hotels complain when people use this camping facilities instead of their establishments? Camper-van users bring money into the town, buy at shops, eat at restaurants … or do people seriously think that they lock themselves up in their vehicles and never venture out?

As long as these camper vans (recreational vehicles) do not start setting up on their tables and chairs on the pavement or beaches, they are not camping; they are simply parked. Having said that, they shouldn’t be parked on Cantarriján beach – the Marina del Este parking area is another matter.

