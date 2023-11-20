Just Cal the insurance company…

A car is a vulnerable object, so there is a chance that your proud possession will be damaged sooner or later. That is why there is such a thing as insurance. Your insurer will be very surprised if you tell them that your car was hit by a meteorite.

The chances of this happening are astronomically small, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible (a common mistake). It looks like a French Renault Clio has fallen victim to a mini-meteorite impact.

What exactly happened? The car, which was parked in Strasbourg, suddenly had a hole in the roof with a diameter of half a meter this morning. According to eyewitnesses, smoke also came from the car. An object the size of a hazelnut was subsequently found in the Clio.

Since a hazelnut leaves a small hole in the worst case, this ‘hazelnut’ probably fell from an enormous height. In other words: the Clio was probably hit by a meteorite.

Because meteorites can also be radioactive, the local fire brigade took another measurement to be sure. Fortunately, there appeared to be nothing to fear at that point. It has not yet been officially confirmed that it is actually a meteorite. The mysterious object is still being investigated further in Paris.

It is of course sad for the owner of the Clio, but luckily no one got this meteorite on the head. And the owner has a good story that he can tell for the rest of his life.

