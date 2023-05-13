Parkano | The roof of a large production building is on fire, the fire is feared to spread to the entire building: “The fire is really strong”

Saturday, May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
The rescue service said at half past eight that the fire has not yet spread to the entire building, but that it is possible.

In Pirkanmaa A wood industry production building measuring approximately 2,500 square meters is burning in Parkano.

The rescue center was alerted to Karttiperantie a little after six in the morning. 21 units went to the place. When the units arrived, a large part of the building’s roof was on fire and part of the roof had collapsed. The rescue service said at half past eight that the fire has not yet spread to the entire building, but that it is possible.

“The fire is really strong, and therefore it is not possible to predict the development of the fire at this stage,” the rescue service informs.

The fire site is located approximately 7–8 kilometers east of the center of Parkano. Units from both Satakunta and Pirkanmaa went to the place.

In Pirkanmaa a forest fire warning is in effect, as is the case for almost all of Finland, except for the northernmost Lapland.

“The danger of a forest fire is obvious due to the drought. In windy weather, fires spread very quickly,” the warning states.

