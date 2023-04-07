Parkano | On Friday, the fire cut off electricity for 1,700 people – damage in the millions

The electricity was out for just under an hour at the longest.

Power station caught fire on Friday in Parkano. The fire was at Leppäkosken Sähkö’s Jaakkola substation. The fire broke out in the morning before nine o’clock. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

Leppäkoski’s electricity operation manager Jukka Rajala says that the fire caused a power outage for all 1,700 customers who are within the substation’s area. The outage lasted just under an hour at its longest. A little before 10 o’clock, electricity had been restored to all customers.

“We were able to bypass the station and supply electricity to the customers from the neighboring substation,” says Rajala.

Jaakkolan a substation is a facility where 110 kV high voltage is changed to 20 kV voltage, and from which the electricity is then distributed to customers.

The power station was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known. According to Leppäkoski electricity, the cause is being investigated in cooperation with the authorities and the insurance company.

According to Rajala, we are talking about a damage of around one million euros. “There was a significant amount of damage.”

After Easter, we will start to find out how to repair the station.

“Right after the holidays, we will start looking into the procurement of a new substation building and components. Electricity for customers in the area will be transferred via backup connections until the station building can be replaced with a new one.”