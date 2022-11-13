Genoa, Park Tennis wins the A1 men’s challenge against Messina



Genoa – A large Park Tennis Genoa dominates the Tc Vena Messina in the direct challenge for the head of the group. The yellow and blue of president Federico Ceppellini put a serious mortgage on access to the playoff semifinals of the Serie A1 championship. The clear victory against the Sicilian vice-champions of Italy for 5-1 allows the boys of captain Tommaso Sanna to reach the summit alone with three points ahead of the Sicilians one round from the end of group 1.

Without having to do too many calculations, a match on Sunday 20 November in Prato will be enough to overcome the first obstacle of this tournament. “We were very keen on this meeting, it was a key challenge for the passage to the next phase – affirms the president Federico Ceppellini – Our boys responded in a great way: it could not go better than this even if we will have to suffer a little longer in Prato. Today there was a great turnout of the public, despite the fact that the weather turned towards the cold and windy at the end of the morning: our members have shown great attachment to our team and our sport ”.

This is the thought of Captain Tommaso Sanna. “It was essential to win to take advantage of the last challenge. Coppejans and Giannessi won easily, Sorrentino played an excellent match and Mager was able to react well. Excellent choral performance but we do not lower the concentration for the away match in Prato. Thanks to the members and supporters for the great support of this day “.

Alessandro Giannessi signs the first point after the clear 6/2 6/1 trimmed to Fausto Tabacco in an hour and a minute. All easy also for the Belgian Kimmer Coppejans, good at winning with a score of 6/2 6/2 on Giorgio Tabacco in an hour and 10 minutes. Luigi Sorrentino also reads his match well and against Federico Cinà he exercises his supremacy with a peremptory 6/2 6/4. Gianluca Mager signs the victory after a hard-fought match against Maxime Janvier in 2 hours and 34 minutes. Lost the first set 6/7, the Gialloblù tennis player reacts to tone and wins the second at the tiebreak before winning the super tiebreak.