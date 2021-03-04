Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Umm Al Emarat Park hosted a series of fitness classes as part of the “Fit for Vape” campaign launched by “Daman Champions” and continued throughout February, and encouraged all community members to continue promoting their health throughout the year.

In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the campaign witnessed the participation of nearly 3,200 people, who participated in free fitness classes that were held at Umm Al-Emarat Park and virtually via YouTube. In order to motivate members of the community, the campaign launched a competition that ran throughout the month of February, with special prizes.

“As a favorite green destination in the heart of the capital Abu Dhabi, we are proud in the“ Mother of the Emirates ”park to be a place where community members are keen to enhance their health and fitness. Other to the initiatives and fitness activities that the park provides to its visitors constantly. ”

Qiblawi added: “In line with the aspirations of the Mother of the Emirates Park, we have been keen to cooperate with Daman to continue to motivate members of the community to maintain their health and fitness and to commit to achieving their related goals. the campaign”.

The campaign, led by volunteers, met with great success and weekly classes were held in Umm Al Emarat Park and other destinations in the capital, Abu Dhabi, while adhering to all applicable precautionary measures, while the virtual classes witnessed the participation of up to 125 people for each class.

For his part, Suhail Abdullah Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is keen to provide opportunities that contribute to making members of society more fit and active, a special priority, as the ‘Fit for Vibe’ campaign offers the possibility of practicing physical activity safely. In light of the current health conditions, we are happy to support such campaigns.

Umm Al Emarat Park is a green space that enables visitors to enhance their health through play, exercise and relaxation. And it had recently launched the Loyalty Fitness Card, which contributes to stimulating the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle, through unlimited access to the park for a whole year and multiple discounts on fitness activities and restaurant options. Visitors can get a card at the ticket counter, at the entrance to the park.