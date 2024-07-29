Firefighters made progress over the weekend, but the effort has failed to prevent the Park Fire from becoming California’s sixth-largest. The blaze has consumed some 370,000 acres (145,000 hectares) in northern California in five days, according to the latest report from authorities on Monday morning. The burned land represents an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. The fear for crews battling the fire is that weather conditions will cause it to continue to spread. So far, it is only 12% contained.

Park Fire is the largest of 22 active wildfires in California this summer (there are more than 100 nationwide). About 4,800 firefighters are currently battling the blaze in Butte County, 87 miles (140 kilometers) north of the state capital, Sacramento. Park Fire is so large that its giant plumes of gray smoke have been captured by orbiting satellites.

The mild temperatures over the weekend, lower and with more humidity, allowed containment work to progress. On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly and there will be more wind, factors that facilitate the advance of the flames. Air quality alerts remain in effect for the northwestern United States and even in some cities in Canada.

The state’s hot, dry conditions during the summer contribute negatively to the fire season. Although most of the fires being fought were started by natural causes, such as lightning striking a dry forest, authorities suspect that the Park fire was started by humans.

Ronnie Dean Stout, a 42-year-old man who was arrested by police on Thursday, is the prime suspect in California’s largest wildfire of the year. Stout is believed to have deliberately set a car on fire and rolled it into a ravine in Chico’s Bidwell Park. This was near the trailer park where Stout, who has a criminal record and has served time in prison, lives. Security cameras captured him running away calmly and trying to blend in with a crowd of people enjoying the area. The flames spread rapidly after the incident, which was seen by several witnesses.

As of Monday, the flames have destroyed at least 109 structures and threaten some 4,200 more buildings. Authorities have issued a warning evacuation orders in four counties in Northern California. Some 2,000 people have already left their homes and are waiting in shelters. There are dozens of towns on alert for the next few days. The eastern flank is the most complicated for firefighters, as the fire is burning both sides of Highway 32.

The World Resources Institute, a International Organization The nonprofit recently determined from satellite images that wildfires burn an average of 30,000 square kilometers (11,583 square miles) annually. That’s about the size of a European country like Belgium. The damage to the environment has been worsened by climate change, with the average amount of wildfires burning twice as much as they did 20 years ago.