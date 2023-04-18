With the Closed Beta Test approaching, Bandai Namco has decided to release a new gameplay trailer Of Park Beyondhis management of amusement parks now almost completed, at least according to the words of the publisher himself..

“After discovering the game’s campaign, its lively cast and surprising concept of the impossibility, the new trailer will immerse players in all the possibilities and resources at their disposal to succeed.” Watching the video we will then discover the functioning of the shops and their warehouses, the management of the visitors’ needs, that of the staff and, more generally, the cards with which all aspects of the park can be adjusted.

“Unleash all your creativity and imagination using the thousands of resources at your disposal in Park Beyond. Players willing to bring their ideas to life will be able to access the Sandbox mode, customizing the gaming experience and engaging in building and furnishing. Each creation can be saved and reused in future parks, as well as help create the desired atmosphere with custom colors, lights and even music! Players will also be able to control the layout of the terrain with terraforming and tunneling options, which will add an added dimension to parks and even attractions.”

Before leaving we remind you that it will be available from June 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you want to register for the Closed Beta Test, click here.