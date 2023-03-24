The Future Game Show 2023 allowed us to see a new presentation video of Park Beyond, the new amusement park-themed management software for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can also pre-order and get access to a variety of Pac-Man themed bonuses. The release date has also been confirmed June 16, 2023. It will also be possible to request access to the Closed Beta which will take place on May 9, 2023.

Park Beyond will also offer a deluxe edition with a “Zombeyond” DLC, featuring exclusive undead-themed content. You can see the trailer below.

In our test we explained to you that “Under a colorful and crazy guise, Park Beyond hides a management engine that is decidedly pushed, yet accessible at the same time. The title of Limbic Entertainment does not sweeten the typical formula of the genre but, at the same time, does not pretend nothing from the player. It is said that not everyone has had experiences with Theme Park, Planet Coaster or NoLimits and the developers know this: this awareness makes Park Beyond absolutely appreciable by anyone, where clearly the veterans of the genre will have to deal with the pinch more madness than the traditional formula.”

“What amazes is the level of detail on which the player can act, intervening on macro and micro management parameters, back and forth without interruption. There are some elements that should be refined before the release, such as facial animations of the characters and some quick commands, consideration valid only for those who play with mouse and keyboard given that pad in hand the game flows pleasantly (within the limits of what can be achieved by playing a simulation-management console). dubbing and localization, both entirely in Italian.”