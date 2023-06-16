Park Beyond is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and to celebrate the occasion Bandai Namco and the developers of Limbic Entertainment have released the launch trailer of their amusement park management and simulation game. The video is completely dubbed in Italian, reminding us that both texts and voices of the game are localized in the language of the Bel Paese.

Not only that, one is now also available two hour trial of Park Beyond on PS5 for all PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, a great way to get a feel for the game by trying it firsthand. If you are interested you can download the demo via this address.

Park Beyond is a managerial where players are in charge of an old complex and will have to upgrade and expand it to create the amusement park of their dreams. The game offers traditional attractions as well as futuristic and crazy attractions, all of which can be customized. For example, you can modify the route of the roller coaster at will and, why not, add elements out of the ordinary, such as cannons that shoot the carriages above the tracks at full speed. The only limit is your imagination.

Speaking of which, creativity will take a step forward in August with the addition of mod.iothe platform for sharing user-generated content, which will therefore allow you to share your creations with other players around the world and import the most interesting ones made by the community.

Park Beyond will also be supported post-launch with a series of DLC, both paid and free, which will start coming out this summer. Among the additional content we will find new themes for rides, decorations, entertainers and much more.