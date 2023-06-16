Park Beyondthe new video game developed by Limbic Entertainment and published by Bandai Namco, is an immersive adventure that will transport players to a fascinating digital world, where the only rule is fun! The will of the team was immediately to offer a stimulating gameplay and a graphic sector worthy of note, hand in hand with the mission of harness the imagination of players and offer a truly unforgettable experience. Will they have succeeded? Let’s find out in ours Park Beyond review.

Come gentlemen, come!

The question that immediately arises, if you are already accustomed to the genre, is whether or not Park Beyond will be a title capable of get out of the choir compared to the other representatives.

The first thing we’re going to explore is the plot, which in games of this type is very often overshadowed. Well, in Park Beyond players will have to become real engineers And entrepreneurswith the aim of creating the craziest amusement park ever.

In this context the players will assume the role of the “village chief“, which will have to do everything to increase the three cornerstones of the project: fun, profitability And astonishment. Then he will have the task of immersing himself in the main story, made up of different missions that will lead us to discover all the varied ones creative possibilities that the title provides. As already mentioned, the goal will be to build the most beautiful Playground ever, and to achieve this we will have to get every possible weirdness out of the hat.

What makes Park Beyond so different from its competitors is precisely the fact that we will be able to give free rein to our creativity, without being held back by the concept of “realism”.

Fantasy do you have?

You have surely guessed that inside of Park Beyond you will be catapulted into a Fantasy worldwhere you can give vent to your creativity without worrying too much about the laws of nature, for example it will not be rare to see Ferris wheels, transformed into rocket launchersor something like that.

The designers wanted to focus on this mechanism, enriched with the possibility of beautify our theme park, with shops, stalls, toilets and various types of food outlets. The tutorials is certainly indispensable at the beginning of your experience, given that thanks to this mode you will be able to acquire all the information necessary to unlock yourself if you run into problems, but you will also need so as not to get lost in the myriad of things that can be done.

Park Beyond gameplay is divided into two large hemispheres: in one we find everything there is managerial, then construction and management of the amusement park; in the other instead there is the design of the roller coaster, the main attraction and the hub of your earnings.

In the first hemisphere Limbic Enterteinment gave its best, inserting a myriad of objects decorations, modules and tools for transforming the terrain that you will hardly find in other games of this genre. Just think that we will have to set our targetstherefore adults, families or children and dedicate the right attention to each of them (adults will be the ones with a better income to draw on, families require more peaceful environments, and teenagers travel on adrenaline and energy drinks).

With this you will have understood that you will not have to build a meaningless amusement park, but it will have to be reasoned in almost all his style.

To start you can draw from the selection of Standard Rides, pretty, lively and colorful, and which has well-maintained elements and with really well-done animations. The flaw lies in the fact that they cannot be changed, and could be a “against” if they are not in line with your idea of ​​a playground.

We arrive at one of the hubs: the rides, like all the other structures in the park, will make you fill up wow section which will unlock the power of “impossibility”. We will practically be able to evolve our rides into something absolutely impossible to see in real life.

This section it can damage both buildings and users, so you will have to evaluate well whether to activate it or not. Plus the stores and employees and everything else will get too futuristic tools.

Safety, in any case, will be fundamental, and for this reason there will be help for you heat mapwhich will allow you to locate damaged structures and receptivity.

Technical section and conclusions

Graphically we are certainly not talking about a triple A title, even if Park Beyond manages to give some satisfaction even to those who do not own top-of-the-range PCs. There is lots of color and vibrancywhich makes everything much less realistic, but perfectly in line with the style that the boys of Limbic Entertainment wanted to give to Park Beyond. For the sound sector we do not find anything that is really noteworthy, but we can say that the music accompanies the players doing its thing, without ever disturbing them.

The miscellaneous game mode they differ in the freedom they leave – or don’t leave – to the players. Obviously in that sandbox we will not necessarily have to follow a goal or a mission, but we will be able to really push on what we love most, without too many frills.