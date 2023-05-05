













Park Beyond – A place where the limits are set by your imagination

Park Beyond Its main objective is to build an attractive themed amusement park, and with a very distinctive futuristic twist. The video game is interested in going further than the established physical dynamics, playing with all kinds of elements. What you can think of this title is that “the impossible does not exist.”

Construction and management fans rThey will really be very happy with this game, since as we mentioned, imagination is the only thing that will stop you when creating your dream park.

The Park Beyond Shade Catalog

The essence of Park Beyond

Source: Bandai Namco

The game has a very particular story mode, because it focuses on helping you dynamically learn the controls and the possibilities of Park Beyond. We must specify that, although we can create almost anything, we do need to acquire a little practice before starting big projects. In addition, it is important to unlock each piece.

From this perspective, Park Beyond it is a delivery of dynamic times and spaces.

However, despite the infinity of elements and their respective nuances, we will also have to take care of reality, we refer to the laws of Physics that will be an important element to consider because it directly affects the development of our creations, or rather, its execution.

For example, we will not be able to place normal roller coaster tracks and expect them to work since gravity prevents the cart from going up. Given this scenario, we will have to use another type of structure which will help us move the cart through the large slopes that we want to do.

Source: Bandai Namco

In this way, in case we want to do 3 laps in a row It will be possible, as long as we support ourselves with the appropriate materials, we will achieve it and there are several ways to do it. This is a nuance to be taken into account, since you will find the best way depending on your style, whether we make everything arrive at great speed or we prefer that it be boosted halfway, we already said it, the limit is the imagination, however Park Beyond This is not limited to the campaign mode.

The multifaceted and eloquent cast

The faces that were shown in what we got to play are diverse, so from a social perspective, it’s nice and inclusive. However, there is more to note about itthe plus of them are the lines of dialogue because we will have the possibility of choosing the answer that we want to give. However, we still don’t know if the story will change depending on our answers, we’ll have to find out later.

Source: Bandai Namco

It frames an innovative genius and his efforts to save a park in trouble with his great ideas, and from there he anchors himself with the futuristic notes that permeate even the smallest corner of Park Beyond. This responds to the naturalness of some striking and detailed graphics.

Park Beyond’s finicky gameplay

On the other hand, the gameplay is quite balancedit is not complicated but it is not simple either -as in installments of other franchises such as Two Point. Nevertheless, Nor will they be mechanical or rather areas that only the most dedicated master, they managed to adjust the balance very well in it.

The gameplay of Park Beyond it is extremely well thought out for a mouse and keyboard.

The delivery is not only about building your park, although it seems that way at first impression. We will also have more specific aspects such as the objects that are sold, their prices, the staff, food facilities, toilets and souvenir shops that will have to work according to the spaces, etc.

Source: Bandai Namco — Aerial view of Park Beyond it’s a highlight.

In addition, Park Beyond will not only have these two areas, since modalities are promised in which players can delve into rigid management aspects or opt for a space that allows you to build without worrying about budgets.

So two paths are open, one of greater difficulty that will give a new perspective of the video game.

About the colorful setting of Park Beyond

On a graphic level, it is not as adventurous as one would think, but in terms of theme and detail, it could be said that its futuristic style is an identifier of the delivery and what would maintain a unique essence.

The loud colors and textures of each of the elements of the game are really satisfying and within its framework they are in harmony. Definitely, Park Beyond It is a delivery that points to the crazy and fresh in every corner.

for his partthe soundtrack fits perfectly. While they aren’t the most sophisticated sounds, they do manage to create a good build-a-fun-park vibe. The sound pieces of Park Beyond They have fun tunes and really match what we play.

Park Beyond is a must for management delivery gamers

The installment aims to innovate a bit, and probably to be a unique game within the genre. This is good news, since until now this kind of delivery seemed a bit stagnant. Park Beyond it takes risks and slightly disrupts our expectations, but for the better.

However, the futuristic nuances that create a fresh environment are not enough to make a more dynamic delivery that, for example, can attract players in general.. Park Beyond is a cute game for its essential gamers. But, if you don’t like the genre, it probably won’t be a hit for you. On the other hand, if it catches your attention to start on the paths of management, the delivery will be more than pleasant.

Source: Bandai Namco — Aerial view of Park Beyond it’s a highlight.

Park Beyond It is a delivery with two modalities, one of very strict, deep and strategic management; and another more liberal in which you do not need to worry about details that could limit you. It has a story that, accompanied by its effects and crazy colors, will set the scene for a true immersion. However, time and space are important axes in the title, this makes every detail dynamic. The video game is a delivery that aims to renew the axes of the genre in a devoted and very fun way.

Park Beyond It will arrive for Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on June 16, 2023.

We remind you to review the necessary aspects to run the delivery optimally.

We played the Park Beyond beta on PC with a code provided by a Bandai Namco representative in our region.