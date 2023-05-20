Since I was a child I have always admired strategic building, and I have always enjoyed them, but I have never expressed myself with the maximum power on this small genre, and Park Beyondwith this first “carousel ride” Beta version, managed to win another fan.

Do we have any fantasy?

Park Beyond, it is a management which will lead players to the construction of the most bizarre and phantasmagorical theme parks. The title developed by Limbic and published by Bandai Namco is certainly full of extravagance, sometimes bizarre, but also fun and unconventional. Thanks to this simulator players will be able to to create the most beautiful and “weirdest” amusement park ever seen on earth.

Thanks to the trial version that we were allowed to test, we were able to compare ourselves with the first missions of the single player campaign in addition to the mode Sandboxes. What we got to see in this preview bodes well for what’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC next month.

We will come initially guide you in building a daredevil roller coaster, starting from the closet of the house. Obviously this first impact serves more to help us master the controls than to truly express ourselves with all the means and possibilities of the builder.

Also because we will soon make the acquaintance of Blazea visionary mechanicalwho will take us by the hand to discover the city, learning the basics of roller coaster construction, seeing the different types of tracks and how to position them, or all their other functions.

Fast-forwarded to dive into the second mission, we will realize that we are already transitioning to a more managerial approach. In this we navigate within the real idea of ​​the game, and therefore improve the new hidden theme park. From here on, the real “management” phase begins place buildings wellorganize a structure capable of bringing people into our park.

We will check everything from the placement of the rides and buildings, to the personalwhich we will have to choose whether to increase or decrease to have perfect efficiency. We will manage the prices of catering, accessories and even entrance tickets, and we will have to test the best-price to apply.

In this phase we will be shown other dynamics for building increasingly detailed roller coasters bordering on reality. Despite these we will still have to perform stress teststo see if our visitors will be in danger or not.

During the third mission it will be presented to us the dynamics of impossibility. This brings our rides to a new leveleven the flat attractions level up, becoming even more terrifying and fun for the visitors at the same time.

This dynamic does not only impact the rides, but also in our shops. Those who are unavailable will attract visitors, making us increase our income, and our employees who are unavailable will also be able to sell new gadgets actually increasing the turnover.

Give space to your creativity

We haven’t tried Park Beyond further since it was a demo with some limitations, but from the dynamics we’ve described to you, it’s probably the funniest and most irrational amusement park builder ever produced.

As far as we’ve seen, the title of Limbic Entertainment is well thought outwe will have the opportunity to follow a real story, within which we will have to help an amusement park company to get out of a serious economic crisis.

From what we know we will know lots of NPCs, who will accompany us in our great enterprise of managers and, above all, creators of crazy rides. As already mentioned, we can also try our hand at sandbox modewhich will give us the opportunity to write pretty much everything from scratch.

This is the mode that will leave the field open to your skill and imagination: you won’t have to face meetings with managers and you won’t be guided by anyone, the only obstacle is your imagination. Of course, you will always have to keep an eye on consumer demand.

Park Beyond is fun and quirky at the right point, and it’s not bad on a technical level either: the performance on a PC with modest features is just as good, and they also allow those who don’t have an extremely advanced PC to enjoy the game to the fullest.

Park Beyond is scheduled for release on June 16, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.