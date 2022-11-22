Park benches | Park benches were deliberately omitted from the renovation of Helsinki’s “Piritori”.

Helsinki wants to renovate Alppiharju’s “Piritori” or Vaasanpuistiko into a cozy place, but without park benches.

22.11. 12:54 | Updated 22.11. 18:30

“Piritorina” they want to renovate the well-known square to make it comfortable, but without a single park bench.

Sörnäinen Vaasanpuistikko, located above the metro station in Alppiharju district, is undergoing a complete transformation with the help of plantings and art.

According to the city, the plan has tried to respond to the social challenges of the place with the possibilities of the physical environment. However, benches and other places to rest are completely missing from the plan.

Read more: They want to renew Piritori with a “high quality level”: Large oak trees and art

Read more: The infamous Kurvi is once again the “wild west” – This is how everyday life goes after the end of police surveillance

Thing concerns, among other things, those doing organization work in the area Mirka Hailia. Haili is the project manager in the Huudikoutsi activity coordinated by Irti Huumeista ry and Kukunori ry. Huudikoutsie’s office is on the edge of Vaasanpuistiko.

“The situation at the moment is that people spend time in the area, even though there are no benches there. People mostly sit on the ground, which means they are in the road on the walkways,” commented Haili by email.

He believes that with the help of benches, people spending time in the area would cause less disturbance to others.

Haili hopes that the area will not become a dreary passageway, but that there will be structures guiding positive activities.

Why there are no benches in the plan?

There has been a lot of feedback from residents about the benches, that they are feared to increase unrest in the area, says the project director of Helsinki’s urban environment by Tomas Palmgren.

“The starting point of the design was that there would be no seats. Over the past few years, there has been a lot of feedback on the subject from residents and the police,” says Palmgren.

According to Palmgren, the use of drugs and the related potential safety problems worried those moving in the area. Open drug use and dealing has also been seen to affect comfort.

Now, however, we have received unusual feedback from nearby residents, who want benches. According to Palmgren, for example, at the residents’ meeting organized in November, at least some hoped for places to rest.

“Today we are discussing whether it would be possible to put seats in the park as an experiment,” Palmgren.

According to Palmgren, one option is to place groups of seats in the park. Then different groups could spend time together.

Piritori has been under renovation since spring. Photo from April 2022.

In the background is some kind of acceptance of the situation, believes Palmgren. According to him, Kurvissa has learned to live together with the different phenomena of the area.

However, according to Palmgren, the park plan cannot affect who will use the seats in the end.

“The goal is to achieve a final result that utilizes all the people in the area as much as possible.”

The Helsinki City Environment Board discussed renovation plans at its meeting on Tuesday. As in the previous meeting, the presentation was left on the table on Tuesday.