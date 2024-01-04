Dubai (Etihad)

South Korean Park Young-woo expressed his happiness at belonging to Al-Ain Club, the giant in local and continental football, and his admiration for the club’s facilities, the professionalism of its management, and the spirit of one family that determines the mechanism of dealing with everyone within the team system.

Park reaffirmed his readiness to harmonize with the players and the technical staff, and everyone who belongs to the club, and to show the fighting spirit for the slogan “The Leader”, in all tournaments, locally and continentally, stressing that all Al Ain players are always committed to their pledge and promise, and are looking forward to making the best and largest fan base happy. .

He said: I came from a big club with which I won championships, and in the year I moved to Al Ain we achieved the title, and my ambitions with “Al-Zaeem” are to continue reaching the podium, and we have a capable coach, and he was a legendary player, who is good at how to deal with players, and I hope that we will succeed with him. In the club's goals, and the happiness of the loyal Ainaoui fans.

Park touched on the AFC Champions League draw and said: After we passed the group stage with merit, we are well aware that the task in each stage is stronger than the previous one, and the 16 teams that qualified for the next stage are strong, and therefore our task will not be easy, but Al Ain is strong, and you know it. The whole continent, and I am confident that we can achieve good results in the Asian Championship.

Regarding the team he hopes to face if Al Ain reaches the final with one of the Eastern clubs, he said: Although this talk is premature, I do not expect to meet a “Korean” competitor, because the Korean clubs left a good impression in the Asian Championship.

He added: My relationship with the “Football League” is like that of others of my generation in Korea, and it was linked to Korea and Japan’s hosting of the 2002 World Cup, and when I was in school, I wanted to learn football that suits my childhood dreams, until I joined the university, and graduated from it with a bachelor’s degree in college. Sports sciences and physical activities, and my graduation research was entitled “Sports for All,” but I do not think that I faced major challenges until I joined the “leader” of Emirati football.

Park stated that Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Committee for Managing the Affairs of Al Ain Football Club Company, in his meetings with the players gives them great motivation, and enhances their morale to achieve their personal ambitions, and he is one of the personalities A leading athlete who is interested in developing professional concepts, and this is something that my colleagues and I have touched upon practically since I joined the club, and we consider his personality to be an inspiration for us in order to achieve our goals and make our fans happy.

He said: The Al Ain administration has allocated educational lessons for non-Arabic speakers, and I see it as a beautiful language. I am very motivated by this challenge, and I am doing my best to ensure that my next interview will be in Arabic and fluently.