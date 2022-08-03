A Reddit user posted a photo of the ad he saw in the park and scared the network

The male published on the Reddit website, a photograph of an ad he saw in the park while jogging. The content of the message frightened many netizens: one of the users said that now he is likely to have nightmares.

On a piece of paper taped to a tree, you can see a schematic representation of a man with big eyes. “Warning. If you see this person, then run away from him, ”the text of the message reads.

Most of the users admitted that they experienced anxiety because of this announcement. “Damn scary post”, “Most likely, I will have a nightmare with him,” wrote users.

One of the commentators shared a story about how he encountered a similar phenomenon in the park. “While jogging in my favorite park, I decided to take a break and sat down at one of the picnic tables. Someone wrote on it with red pencil the phrases “Clowns were here” and “Stupid girls must die” and other frightening things. Since then, I began to run in other places, ”he said.

Another user suggested that the warning message was actually a joke, and it was posted by a person who wanted to scare people walking in the park.

Earlier, another Reddit user posted a photo of a note he found in the parking lot. The content of the message caused discussions on the network.