A discussion about the Gender Parity Law in Chaco escalated to Justice a year ago and the former provincial deputy Claudia González denounces discrimination and demands a definition from the Superior Court. “A cheating performance was performed to shut me out. They discriminate against me for women and qom“, assures the radical leader.

In April 2020, UCR deputy José Barbetti passed away. In the order of the electoral ballot, González was followed in sixth place and after her was Gustavo Corradi, who ended up taking over as Barbetti’s replacement.

“The blocks agreed, including a part of mine, and between four walls they decided that it would be him. I am not looking for a position or power, I pretend that he feels a precedent because our rights are being violated,” González assured Clarion, and claims to feel “humiliated as a woman and indigenous.”

“Relive old discrimination. I do not know if I was a Creole, the unconstitutional and illegal resolution would have been reached,” added González, who was already a provincial legislator between 2015 and 2019.

The bank in dispute was won in the 2019 election. In that year the lists had already been assembled with gender parity. That is, with male and female candidates, interspersed.

The national law of Gender Parity stipulates that from that moment, in case of replacements, a woman must be replaced by a woman and a man by another man.

Under that point, it was justified that Corradi is the one who swears instead of José Barbetti. But what González and his lawyer point out is that the Constitution is being violated of Chaco, which in Article 105 states that “in the event of removal, exclusion or dismissal of a deputy, as well as death or resignation, the Chamber will immediately proceed to incorporate the corresponding alternate in order of the list.” The same stipulates the Electoral Law of that Province.

Along these lines, they point out that the text of adhesion to the national Parity law that the Chaco legislature sanctioned did not include what the replacement system would be like.

“It is an interpretation that they make that must be resolved by Justice. They treat me as ignorant but here, and confirmed by those who carry out the case, there is an unconstitutionality that must be resolved and the Superior Court has had to respond for a year and does not do so, “González closed and points out that the reading goes against the spirit of the law is even increasing the participation of women in parliament.

Similar discussions took place in the National Congress with the replacements of seats that were generated in 2019 when, with the change in the political color of the Government, many legislators migrated to the Executive.

In most cases, although with opposite criteria, the judges ruled in favor of women and the ultimate goal of achieving equality in the composition of the legislative body.

But in the case of Luis Patiño, who continued the judicial fight until its last instance, the Electoral Chamber ruled in his favor and it was he who replaced Elisa Carrió. Although the case is different because it was a list made in 2017, before the entry into force of the parity law.