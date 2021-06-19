Yesterday the National Federation of Truck Drivers closed joint ventures for workers across the country with an increase of 45% which will be paid in three payments (July 2021-November 2021 and March 2022) and a review clause was also determined in February. The agreement with the Government came after the request of Hugo Moyano’s union a week ago when he asked for 52% (in three cumulative quotas). He got 45% in the end. It also signed a revision clause in February 2022.

For its part, the building managers’ union (Suterh) managed to review the agreement that had already been originally signed by 32%. To compensate for the acceleration of inflation, it agreed to an extra payment of $ 8 thousand per month until next February that they will bring the original 32% to a 44.8 percent annual adjustment.

Thus, in the last 24 hours, the negotiations of two important unions confirmed that the inflation target of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, it wasn’t just behind schedule. Also the one of its objective that the wages rise around 30%.

Consultants estimate inflation of 48.3% for December year on year, according to the survey of market expectations.

In total, already there are 30 salary agreements agreed up to now. From a list of the 10 best closed so far, all ended up above the estimated annual inflation of 29% in the 2021 Budget, and even the 35% mentioned days ago by Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero in Congress.

Almost all were settled in installments and include the now classic revision clausen, which forces them at some point in the year to sit down and renegotiate according to how inflation evolves.

One of the most important unions that has not yet reached an agreement is that of Truckers.

Even the workers’ unions of the Executive Power, who were watching over achieving Guzmán’s goal of 29%, had the support of the ruling party to break that ceiling. This was the case, for example, of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, taking a photo with the legislative unions when agreeing to an increase of 40%. They achieved a higher magnitude in the PAMI (43%) and the ANSES (45.5%).

Some examples of the main increases are that of Workers in the wine industry: 57%. The Federation of Vitivinicultural and Related Workers and Employees (FOEVA) closed a 57% salary increase for operators of wineries and vineyards. The State of Neuquén (ATE): 53.09%. The State of Formosa, as well as the Domestic Personnel 42%. Telecommunications 41.5%. Plastic employees 36%.

In this way, the increases in parity taxes were above the inflation that Guzmán projected in the Budget.

According to Central Bank publications, higher wages would push up inflation. The monetary authority found that wage increases account for 79% of inflation, that is, for every 10 points of wage increases, prices increase 8%. In a work written on its blog at the beginning of the year when the inflation target was 29%, the bank stated “the importance of designing agreements that allow containing the potential” distributive conflict “and coordinating expectations, in order to induce a price path. and wages compatible with price stability ”. Therefore, inflationary pressures should increase as a result of the parities held above the goal. However, they also believe (in the Government) that a tool to slow inflation is the use of price controls.

What can happen to inflation in the coming months? “The exchange rate brake and price controls will lead to registrations of around 3% in the previous election,” says consultant Econviews. “But we expect an acceleration towards the end of the year. This is not gratuitous: it implies greater distortions “