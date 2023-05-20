He and a tricolor flag. Sergio Parisse, on the lawn of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, has just dragged his Toulon team to victory over the Scottish side of Glasgow in the Challenge Cup final – the second oval European cup – with an unequivocal 49-13. And the former blue captain (also) celebrates by wearing the banner he has waved so many times. Parisse, in front of 31,514 spectators at the Irish stadium, played yet another great game, playing as a third starting center for 69 minutes. Also signing a diving try under the posts, one of six for the team: Toulon thus won the continental tournament for the first time after four unsuccessful attempts in the final.

The exclusion

—

For Sergio it was probably the last international match of his career. He will play again next week, in the last round of the transalpine Top 14. Then the story of his career will come to an end. Yes, because the man born in La Plata to parents from L’Aquila – as everyone knows – is not on the list of 46 players taken into consideration by coach Kieran Crowley for the next World Cup, scheduled in France between September and October. The choice appears incomprehensible, also in the light of the Dublin test. But certainly not only for that. Incomprehensible precisely for a technical question, the reason Crowley gave to explain the choice. It would be inelegant to mention the names of his favorite players, people of non-Italian training and never seen in the national team, regardless of roles. But it is clear that many are not worth Parisse. Although on September 12 he will be 40 years old. Even if the last of his record-breaking 142 appearances for Italy (92 as captain) dates back to four seasons ago and at the Japanese world championship. Having him in the group would not have been a tribute to the champion that he is and has been, it would not have been the way to give him a sixth participation in the World Cup, like no one ever. Nor would it have served to obtain results which, group composition in hand, seem already written. Rather he would have done a lot of good for the growth of the team and the many young people who make it up: Parisse will always remain an example. And it’s a real shame that, apart from the technical staff, who else could or should have understood it, evidently let it go.