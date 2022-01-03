PARIS (Reuters) – Local officials in Paris’s La Defense business district said on Monday that they have definitively ended plans by Russian entrepreneur Emin Iskenderov to build a long-disputed complex with a pair of luxurious twin towers.

The local government council in La Defense voted unanimously against finalizing a provisional offer made last year to sell the land for the towers to the Hermitage group in Iskenderov. A statement said the board concluded that the project lacked “financial and technical guarantees”.

Hermitage representatives could not be contacted immediately for comment.

The project, by British architect Norman Foster, with the 320-metre-tall twin towers, has faced a series of legal challenges since its launch in 2007. Opponents said it did not offer sufficient benefits for local residents.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Blandine Henault)

