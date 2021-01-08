A house, a garden, a good school, internet and a nearby hospital and swimming pool, a plus. These are the new requirements of Parisians and their families, who leave the French capital and its small departments, for a breath of fresh air and the freedom to enjoy a wider space than in Paris in the middle cities, the suburbs and the more daring, the countryside. It is the real estate phenomenon Covid.

In a single night, in the middle of March, almost half a million Parisians left the capital in search of refuge after the Covid. Rural departments such as Yonne, Gers and the Haute Loire saw their population increase by 6 to 7 percent in April. How many of them have stayed? Only the end of the epidemic will have the answer.

Generally centralists, many They have discovered suburbs near Paris that they never visited and they agreed to live under zip codes that were taboo for that educated French middle class. They have become “banlieusards”, a people from the suburbs, which was a social category not very well accepted in “tout Paris”.

“My husband has to do telework. He works in the bank. I teach digital classes at the university. Guys are staring at the tablet all day. We live in Republique, in an 80-meter apartment. We can’t go on like this. We found a house in Montreuil. It was from some retired Portuguese, who decided to return to Portugal in the pandemic. We are under construction and we will move in a month. The bank gave us the loan and we will pay it back in 18 years, “says Stephanie, relieved with the departure from Paris. Montreuil is only 10 minutes from the capital, on the route to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The coronavirus pandemic caused many Parisians to choose to sell their properties in Paris and buy in the suburbs. (AFP)

The boom of houses in middle cities

Real estate companies in the interior of the country suffer a boom. The government has authorized real estate visits as part of this phenomenon. Valuations in Paris of apartments multiply and the prices haven’t dropped yet.

But the immediate effect is that in cities such as Bordeaux, Rouen, Chartres, Nimes, Aix en Provence and small towns of the Great Parisian crown and its surroundings prices soar before this new demand. A metro in Val d´Oise costs 3,268 euros, in Seine St Denis 3408, in Yvelines 4588 and in Essone 3041 on average, all around the French capital.

“Sell now because prices are going to fall in Paris”, warns a real estate agent from Century XXI, one of the great Parisian real estate companies. “There will be an oversupply if the Covid is prolonged” alert.

Real estate searches for homes and medium-sized cities have skyrocketed in 2020. The coronavirus crisis has caused two very clear phenomena and, in short, quite linked: with the search for more space, a craze has been detected for houses and for smaller cities than large metropolises (less rich in houses and more expensive in price).

The personal classifieds site PAP has measured interest. Now homes account for nearly 67% of searches on the site, up from 57% before the health crisis. TIt is also 10 points more when looking at the search in small towns and rural areas, before and after the crisis. They represented 33% of searches before the coronavirus and have risen to 43%.

If this phenomenon is observed almost everywhere in France, the best example of this change in real estate demand is still Ile-de-France. Interest collapses in Paris and explodes into crowns small and large.

Museums and empty streets in Paris due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PAP compared research across the region throughout the end of 2020 (September to the end of December) with the same period in 2019. In Paris, interest fell by more than 12.5%. An almost historical decline, while precisely the opposite phenomenon occurs in the periphery.

The fashion of the suburbs

There is an explosion of home searches in the suburbs. This is true in the inner suburbs: in department 92, 93 and 94, searches for apartments have fallen 2.5% but those for houses have increased 32%. In the middle of the social crisis, looking for a level job with a 92 0 93 zip code was unthinkable. Things are changing in France.

A middle-class family, with two boys and telecommuting, cannot buy a bigger apartment in Paris. You must move to the suburbs, which are beginning to destigmatize socially.

Before, immigrants and the poor lived there, in large towers like dovecotes. Now the families and the “bo-bos” arrived, the bohemian bourgeoisie, as they are called in Paris. Architects, designers, artists, writers, osteopaths, programmers, who work from home and reinvent their living space.

The housing market is weathering the economic and health crisis for the moment without too much trouble. The inhabitants of the city did not buy in the country to flee from the big cities.

In large crowns, this phenomenon is even clearer. The increase is almost 19% for apartment searches, but especially close to 82% for home searches. Trends that other classifieds sites, such as Bien’Ici, have also observed.

Saint Denis Recycled

Thomas Lefevre, scientific director among the best real estate agencies, explains why the Great Parisian Crown is the great real estate Gold. “It seems that the health crisis has accelerated the games towards the big crown and towards the small one. In Paris, prices have dropped 1.2 percent in three months while banlieue prices have risen. It’s all very rare. Is it a trend that will last? We don’t know, everything will depend on teleworking, on the economic situation. But, clearly, with the lower prices and a better quality of life thanks to the space and the exterior, the great crown is highly valued now, ”he said.

Cities that would never have been on the agenda of a middle class family are considered. Seine Saint Denis is one of them: even with its image drama, it is being reborn. At the door of Paris, populated by Arab and African immigrants, there are apartments for 2300 euros per meter, with balcony or garden, to be recycled.

A spacious apartment in Aubervilliers you get 3,800 euros the metro against 10,000 euros the metro in Paris. Everyone believes that this area is going to be transformed by the 2024 Olympic Games. They believe that “there is good business to do.”

The French are opting for the suburbs close to Paris. (EFE)

Brexit evictions

Another phenomenon represents it Brits selling their secondary residences in Great Britain, because of the confusion and misunderstandings of Brexit. They had settled in the French countryside.

The deep France of the Gers and Dordogne. They bought old houses that they rebuilt hard and sometimes personally, as they do in Britain.

They placed their swimming pool and their garden and revived forgotten areas or towns, which die for the lack of inhabitants. There were more British than French in some. There were even Britons who dared to be mayors or councilors, especially to control that there are no architectural abuses in the reforms in their medieval acquisitions or that of their neighbors. As in his kingdom.

But Brexit put stay limitations. They cannot spend more than 90 days in a row in the country. The European divorce ruined their vacation in the sun and their heritage. Green Acres, a real estate company, has more than 40,000 properties for sale. Many of his clients looking for a buyer are British. Prices are dropping.

The conflicts of rurality

The French must get used to the idea of ​​living in the remote countryside, in the countryside, away from culture, cinema, museums and restaurants and food in the city. Some dare but demand to be close to the train station and the hospital, in places characterized by being remote medical deserts. Others have typical problems of civility.

The Change of petitions platform is loaded with these conflicts of rurality. Maurice, the rooster, became the symbol of rurality and its conflict with the Parisian “bo-bos”.

He sang at dawn and his coconut tree became the representation of the battle between the natives and the newcomers in the I´lle de Oleron. Their newly arrived neighbors wanted Maurice not to wake them up at dawn and took the case to justice. The rooster won.

Maurice became the symbol, the rural hero, in the disputes over country noise. He was the head of a media campaign “for the defense of the noises and smells of the countryside”, which led the deputies to vote in January on a bill, introducing the notion of “sensory heritage” of the countryside into French law. . Maurice died in the pandemic. He was buried with honors by Corine, his owner, in his garden in the middle of Covid.

Only the health crisis, access to vaccines and to hospitals and intensive care will tell if this trend of moving to the countryside is reaffirmed or out of fashion.

The French government had to change the turtle’s strategy and try to speed up the vaccine. Vaccinodromes began to open. They are called Chez Mauricette with humor, in honor of the first person vaccinated in France. It gives the feeling that it is the only one.

The French calendar is strict. For now, only the elderly and home helpers over 50 will be able to get vaccinated. Only on January 18 will they be those over 75 years old.

Then, in February and March, those over 65. He is going to carry vaccination until the European spring for all French people. Which means that the epidemic will last at least 6 more months.

Today the curfew is extended to 6 in the afternoon in 25 departments until January 20. Compliance is rigorous, with attestation and fines. They stick to it to the letter. Restaurants and bars in France won’t open until February. The fear is that the British variant will overflow hospitals, as is happening in London. There are 4 confirmed cases in France. There will be more restrictions, probably total confinement, from next Wednesday.