Hon hon hon, bring on those guillotines again. Today, Parisians can vote on the parking fees of their wealthy, SUV-driving fellow citizens.

Mayors in large cities with a green-left background are a growing problem in Europe. In general, the people don't necessarily want them, but somehow they surface. This is also the case in Paris, where Anne Hidalgo, undoubtedly made of recycled wood, holds sway. And of course, Hidalgo is also busy with car bullying.

It will come as no surprise that the powerful SUV in particular is the target of Hidalgo's jealousy is anger. And so there are plans to make life difficult for those big whoppers in the French capital. The proposal is to triple the parking fee for cars weighing more than 1,600 kilos (ICEs) or weighing more than 2,000 kilos (EVs). Yes, you read that right, to triple. The separate rate for heavy cars then brings the sum to 18 Euro per hour. If you stay longer, you pay more, because then it will be 225 Euro per 6 hours. That's almost as much as you have to clean in Amsterdam. But what is especially special is that you have to pay much less for other cars.

A real hate campaign has been started against SUVs. Posters show an angry red SUV. This is accompanied by the text 'do you want more or fewer SUVs in Paris?'. A question to which Hidalgo obviously answered 'less! fewer! fewer!' hopes to hear from the 1.3 million voters.

However, the French ANWB is adamantly against the proposal. They have started a petition to end the smear campaign against the SUV. The organization also sees clearly through Hidalgo's real agenda and the hair. This hate campaign against the SUV is only step 1. The next step is to ban the car completely.

Hidalgo makes no secret of its agenda. Like all left-wing rascals, she wants to impose her will on us all and bring about 'behavioral change'. Always very scary when those in power have something like this in mind. She is therefore not popular nationally; a bid for the presidency yielded only two percent of the vote in polls. But in the metropolitan stronghold called Paris, once the breeding ground of progressive thinking, her regressive center-left coalition is queen. And all subjects must equality, fraternité and liberté so hand it in at the altar of the wokies.

It will probably work, but we'll see. In silent protest, will you do a few donuts through the Arc de Triomphe with your Hummer H1? Let us know in the comments!

This article Parisians can vote on parking rates for SUV-driving fellow citizens first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

