The owners of the dog are two men who live together and have an open relationship. Research shows that the dog became infected through the owners. In addition to skin-to-skin contact, the monkey pox virus can also be transmitted by sharing clothes or sheets.

It has been known for some time that dogs can also become infected with the virus. Squirrels, hedgehogs, chinchillas and possibly rabbits can also become infected with the virus, the US health agency CDC says. Infection among pets is not likely, the researchers write The Lancet.