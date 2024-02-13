Parish | The Perkka chapel, which was destroyed in a fire, will not be rebuilt, the church council says

The key reason for the decision is that Espoo's parishes are trying to reduce their real estate in the next few years.

in Espoo The Perkka chapel, which was destroyed in a fire in 2022, will not be rebuilt, the Espoo parish association informs.

The Espoo Church Council decided on the matter on Monday evening. The parish council of Leppävaara proposed that the chapel be rebuilt.

The key reason for the decision is that Espoo's parishes are trying to reduce their real estate in the next few years. Therefore, in the opinion of the church council, it is not appropriate to start new construction.

The justifications also state that the parish of Leppävaara has many offices in the area. In addition to the church, it has three chapels and a separate space for children and youth activities.

If it had been decided to build the chapel as a log building like the previous one, it would have cost 3.7–5 million euros, according to the cost estimate.

I'm freaking out the chapel was born in 1929 entirely by workers. It also served as the Leppävaara parish church.

The chapel was destroyed in a fire on Maundy Thursday, April 14, 2022. A baptismal font, communion utensils, church textiles and an old church bell were saved from the fire.

The police investigated the fire as vandalism, but the perpetrator has not been caught.